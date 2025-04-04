FTSE 100 slumps at open as global sell-off continues

The FTSE 100 opened lower on Friday as markets continued to adjust to the new normal.

The FTSE 100 opened in the red on Friday as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ assault continued to linger over markets.

The UK’s flagship index lost around 1.2 per cent during early trading, with the FTSE 250 down nearly one per cent.

Lenders were among the top fallers as markets opened, continuing a trend from Thursday.

Natwest lost over five per cent whilst Barclays suffered an over four per cent hit.

Standard Chartered, which was the FTSE’s top faller on Thursday, slumped over four per cent.

British American Tobacco and SSE were the top risers in early trading, each gaining around two per cent.

Primark owner Associated British Foods was also up over two per cent.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “With markets having suffered their worst week in five years, investors were hiding under their duvet on Friday hoping the pain would go away.”

“Unfortunately, the relentless selling continued, with markets falling across Asia and Europe and futures prices implying the US will do the same when trading begins later on.”

Mould added “countless sectors” were set to be hit by tariffs, but the amount of “moving parts” made it difficult to “know where to begin to comprehend the situation”.

“Investors looking to buy on the dip were spoiled for choice given the sharp declines seen on the market this week. It’s now a question of when investors feel brave enough to go shopping. Today’s extended sell-off implies investors are still too nervous to take the plunge,” he added.

On Thursday, the FTSE 100 shed 133 points, which marked a 1.6 per cent loss to 8,474.74.

Trump’s slapped a 10 per cent baseline levy on all countries trading with the US in his speech on Wednesday, but increased the rate for those he deemed the “worst offenders”.

The UK was handed the 10 per cent import tax, meanwhile the European Union was dealt a 20 per cent blow.

‘Markets appear to have been unprepared’

In Europe, stocks continued to take a bruising.

Germany’s Dax was down 0.8 per cent, Cac 40 in Paris dipped 0.9 per cent and Amsterdam’s AEX tumbled 0.5 per cent.

Tariff woes triggered some of Wall Street’s biggest losses since 2020.

The Nasdaq Exchange saw the worst of losses, with tech giants Apple and Nvida falling nine and eight per cent respectively.

The S&P 500 fell nearly five per cent whilst the Dow Jones plunged four per cent.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown: “Despite months of sabre-rattling by Donald Trump, markets appear to have been unprepared for the depth and breadth of tariffs announced by the White House.

“The FTSE 100 is set to open down a touch further, after US stocks suffered their worst day in five years.”

He added: “The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the worst of it, falling nearly 6 per cent, but there were hefty drops amongst the banks, industrials and energy sectors. Traditional defensive havens offered some refuge with gains seen in consumer staples and utilities.”