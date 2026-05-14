Championship play-off final may be postponed over spygate, EFL admits

The EFL have not ruled out postponing the Championship final between Hull

The EFL have not ruled out postponing the Championship play-off final between Hull and Southampton over recent spygate accusations.

Southampton’s semi-final opponents Middlesbrough lodged a complaint with the Championship’s governing body after a man was spotted outside of Boro’s training ground with a camera.

Southampton were charged with breaching EFL regulations after Middlesbrough’s complaint but investigations are ongoing via the Independent Disciplinary Commission.

And the EFL have said that the hearing will take place on Tuesday, with the postponement of next Saturday’s Wembley Stadium on the cards.

“As the proceedings are being conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, the EFL does not control the proposed timetable,” an EFL statement read. “Notwithstanding this, the EFL continues to plan on the basis that the Championship Play-Off Final will take place as scheduled on Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time confirmed as 4.30pm.

“Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture. The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required.”

Championship play-off saga

Southampton reached the play-off final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Middlesbrough and will take on Hull – who took a 0-0 first leg to London before beating Millwall 2-0 in the second leg.

“The Independent Disciplinary Commission hearing will take place on or before Tuesday 19 May,” the English Football League statement added. The exact date remains under discussion and is expected to be confirmed shortly.

“The Commission will issue its decision as soon as possible following consideration of the relevant submissions and evidence.”

Images have emerged of a male hidden behind a tree holding a camera outside Middlesbrough’s training ground in a saga dubbed “spygate”.

And it follows a £200,000 fine slapped on Leeds United in 2019 for a similar offence when the club were under Marcelo Bielsa.