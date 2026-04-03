FA Cup Quarter Final Predictions: Who make it through to the semi-final?

FA Cup Quarter Final Predictions: Who will make it through to the semi-final?

All talk of the World Cup and the growing problems for Thomas Tuchel can be put to one side for a few weeks as domestic football returns this weekend. It’s a reduced programme over Easter with the Premier League’s hiatus extended to a third week to allow the FA Cup to take centre stage. There are four quarterfinal ties to look forward to.

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Saturday 4th April

Manchester City v Liverpool (12.45pm)

The weekend starts with the tie of the round between the teams that have shared the last eight Premier League titles. That record could end this season with Arsenal in pole position, placing more emphasis on cup competitions for these two sides. City have already bagged the EFL Cup while Liverpool are still in the Champions League. There is no doubt, however, that both would love to win the FA Cup. It could be Pep Guardiola’s last chance if the rumours are to be believed and he leaves the Etihad at the end of the season while Arne Slot remains on thin ice at Anfield.

The two league meetings this season have both gone City’s way, their 2-1 victory on Merseyside in February coming courtesy of two goals in the final six minutes. Liverpool would love revenge but their inconsistency makes them difficult to back. On their day, they are capable of beating anyone but they simply have not had enough ‘days’ recently. Either way, it will be tight, but we fancy the hosts to just edge it.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Chelsea v Port Vale (5.15pm)

A much easier one to predict. Chelsea’s recent form has been poor with six defeats in their last 12 games. They will, therefore, have relished a draw that pitted them with a team that props up League One. Port Vale have had a wonderful run to get this far, seeing off Championship side Bristol City and Premier League outfit Sunderland, but it’s unlikely they will have the quality to progress any further. Like Slot, Blues boss Liam Rosenior could do with a trophy to silence the doubters and his side should advance to the semi-finals with few alarms.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Port Vale

Southampton v Arsenal (8pm)

Arsenal’s limp display in the EFL Cup final defeat to City was an eye-opener and prompted more questions about the Gunners’ ability to get over the line and win silverware. They will be eager to make a swift return to Wembley and right the wrongs of that performance. In the early months of the season, a trip to St Mary’s would have looked a fairly routine assignment but Southampton have been revitalised under coach Tonda Eckert. A 14-match unbeaten run has propelled them into the Championship play-off places and the last eight of the FA Cup courtesy of wins over Leicester and Fulham. This may be a Premier League fixture again next season but, for now, Arsenal are the stronger side.

Prediction: Southampton 0-3 Arsenal

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Sunday 5th April

West Ham v Leeds (4.30pm)

This would be the match of the weekend if it was in the Premier League with the two clubs batting it out for survival towards the bottom of the top flight. There is still plenty resting on this game, though, not least gaining a psychological edge ahead of what could be a pivotal clash on the final day. West Ham have been in better form in recent weeks and their last home game saw them claim a solid point against Manchester City.

Leeds have been in freefall with two league wins this side of Christmas. Daniel Farke’s priority is the league but this is an excellent opportunity to give the club’s fans a memorable day out at Wembley. We think this one could go all the way to extra-time and penalties.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leeds

Responsible Gambling

It’s important to stay on top of your gambling habits when betting on exciting events like the English Premier Legue. Gambling control tools include; time-outs, self exclusion, deposit limits, spending caps, and much more. If these tools aren’t enough, bettors can contact responsible gambling bodies, including those listed below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.