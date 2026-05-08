Betrino Welcome Offer 2026: Claim a £50 Free Bet at Betrino

Betrino Promo Code Review - Welcome Offer and Free Bet 2026

Betrino is a sports betting operator licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, offering a focused sportsbook experience with competitive odds across football, horse racing, tennis and a range of other markets. In this review, our team puts the Betrino sportsbook through its paces, covering everything from the Betrino welcome offer and sign-up process through to sports markets, mobile usability and customer support.

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T&Cs: New Players Only. Min £25 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet – one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GamStop Gambling Commission

Betrino Free Bet Sports Offer Explained

One thing that immediately stood out to us about the Betrino welcome offer is its straightforward structure. Users must enter the bonus code BB50 on registration. New customers simply register, enter the code, deposit a minimum of £25 and place a qualifying sports bet of at least £25. A total of £50 in free bets is then credited once that qualifying wager has been settled.

The wagering requirement attached to winnings from free bets is set at 1x. The maximum conversion for this welcome offer is £200. Read the full offer terms and conditions for detailed information.

Minimum Deposit 💰£25 Minimum Odds 📈1.5 Wagering Requirements ✖️1x on winnings Deposit Code 🔠BB50 Max Conversion 💷

£200 Exclusions 🚫Skrill and Neteller deposits

How to Sign Up and Claim the Betrino Welcome Offer

Visit the Betrino registration page and set up your account. Enter your personal details, including your name, date of birth and contact information. Provide your address and confirm you are aged 18 or over. Enter the promo code BB50. Set up your account security, including a strong password. Complete the identity verification step as required by UKGC regulations. Make your first deposit of at least £25 using your preferred payment method (excluding Skrill and Neteller). Navigate to the sportsbook and place a qualifying bet of at least £25 at minimum odds of 1.5. Now wait, your free bet should be available shortly.

Key Terms and Conditions

Minimum qualifying deposit: £25

Minimum qualifying bet stake: £25

Minimum odds for qualifying bet: 1.5 (1/2)

Free bets expire after 7 days if unused

Wagering on free bet winnings: 1x

Stake not returned

One welcome offer per customer, household and IP address

Offer not available to existing customers or those who have previously held a Betrino account

Sports Markets at Betrino

Betrino’s sportsbook covers an impressive spread of markets. Here is a breakdown of what sports bettors can expect:

Football is the headline sport at Betrino, and rightly so given its dominance in the UK betting market. Coverage spans the Premier League, Championship, EFL League One and Two, as well as major European competitions including the Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A. In-play betting is available on most top-tier matches, and the range of markets goes well beyond the standard match result. Bettors can access both teams to score, Asian handicaps, first goalscorer, correct score and a solid selection of player props.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is prominently featured in the Betrino sportsbook, reflecting its importance to UK punters. The platform covers all major UK and Irish fixtures, with each-way betting available across the card. Best odds guaranteed is offered on all UK and Irish horse racing, which is a feature we were pleased to see. Coverage of international racing, including France, Australia and the USA, is also available for those looking beyond domestic fixtures.

Tennis Betting

Tennis betting at Betrino covers the four Grand Slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and major Masters events throughout the year. In-play betting is available on selected matches, with live set-by-set markets making it easy to follow the action as it unfolds. Match winner, set betting and total games markets are all well represented.

Other Sports

Beyond the core offerings, Betrino also covers rugby union, rugby league, cricket, American football, basketball, and golf. Esports markets are also available, which is an increasingly popular addition for younger bettors. The breadth of sports on offer is solid for a sportsbook at this stage of its development, and we would like to see even more niche market coverage added in the future.

Payment Methods

Betrino supports a range of deposit and withdrawal options that should cover the preferences of most UK bettors. Below is a summary of available methods:

Payment Method 💳 Deposit 💰 Withdrawal 💸 Transfer Time ⌛ Visa ✅ ✅ 3-7 Business Days Mastercard ✅ ✅ 3-7 Business Days PayPal ✅ ✅ 3-7 Business Days PayViaPhone ✅ ❌ Not available Apple Pay ✅ ✅ 3 Business Days Pay By Bank ✅ ✅ 1 Business Day Paysafecard ✅ ✅ 3 Business Days Payz ✅ ✅ 3 Business Days Skrill ✅ ✅ 1 Business Day Neosurf ✅ ❌ Not available Neteller ✅ ✅ 1 Business Day

The minimum deposit at Betrino is £10 across all methods, though the welcome offer requires a £25 qualifying deposit. Withdrawals are subject to standard processing times, depending on the selected method; e-wallets consistently offer the fastest turnaround.

Security and Licensing

Betrino is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, which is widely regarded as the gold standard in gambling regulation. This licence means the operator is subject to rigorous standards around player protection, fair play, responsible gambling tools and financial security. All customer data is protected by SSL encryption, ensuring personal and payment information is kept secure at all times.

RNG (Random Number Generator) certification ensures fairness across all virtual markets, and the operator must maintain segregated player funds in line with UKGC requirements. In our assessment, Betrino meets the expected benchmarks for a regulated UK sportsbook.

Mobile Betting Experience

The Betrino mobile experience is one of the platform’s strongest aspects. The site is fully responsive and performs well on both iOS and Android devices without the need to download a dedicated app. However, users can download Betrino on Android. Navigation is clean and well-structured, with the main sports categories accessible from the top menu and quick access to in-play markets from the homepage.

Load times are fast even on 4G connections, and placing a bet in just a few taps is straightforward. The bet slip is easy to manage and updates in real time when odds shift. Live betting markets are clearly signposted and simple to navigate. We did not encounter any significant lag or usability issues during our testing across multiple devices.

Customer Support

Betrino provides customer support via live chat and email. Live chat is the most efficient option, with response times typically falling within a few minutes during business hours. The email support channel is available for less urgent queries, with responses usually received within 24 hours. A help centre with FAQ content covers common account and betting queries.

Pros and Cons of Betrino

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Solid range of sports markets, including niche options No dedicated casino section for sports-only users Competitive odds on a range of sports Live streaming is not available for all events Clean and intuitive mobile experience Support hours could be extended Straightforward welcome offer UKGC licensed and fully regulated

Alternative Sports Betting Offers

If you are comparing Betrino against other options in the UK sports betting market, there are a number of well-established alternatives worth considering. Check out our other sportsbook reviews for more options across a range of budgets and betting styles.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should always be an enjoyable and controlled activity. Betrino provides a range of responsible gambling tools to help customers stay in control of their betting, including deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders and self-exclusion options. These can be accessed at any time via the account settings.

If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties related to gambling, please reach out to one of the following organisations for free, confidential support:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare

GamStop

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Betrino bonus code for the welcome offer?

Yes. Users should sign up with the Betrino promo code BB50 to claim the £50 free bet welcome offer.

Does Betrino have a mobile app?

Unfortunately, there is no dedicated Betrino mobile app for iOS devices. However, there is an app for Android users, and the site is fully compatible with mobile internet browsers.

What are the minimum odds for the Betrino welcome bet?

To qualify for the welcome offer, your first qualifying bet of at least £25 must be placed at minimum odds of 1.5.

How long do Betrino withdrawals take?

Withdrawal times at Betrino vary depending on the method chosen. E-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are typically the fastest, with processing times of 24 hours or less. Card withdrawals generally take 1 to 3 working days, while bank transfers can take up to 5 business days.

Is Betrino safe and legitimate?

Yes, Betrino holds a licence issued by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The site also uses SSL encryption to protect user data, and all games and markets are subject to independent fairness checks.

What happens if I withdraw my funds before completing the wagering requirements?

If you withdraw funds before meeting the wagering requirements attached to your bonus, the bonus and any associated winnings will be forfeited.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.