LiveScore Bet Sign Up Offer: Free Bets at LiveScore Bet UK

LiveScore Bet Sign Up Offer - LiveScore Free Bet Promo

If you are someone who enjoys online sports betting and is on the lookout for a new sportsbook to call home, LiveScore Bet may be the perfect option for you. In this expert review, users can learn all about the LiveScore Bet welcome offer, how to claim it, and the long list of reasons why this top betting site is worth signing up for.

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T&Cs: *New members only. Any new account registration or bets settled on 11 April 2026 between 00:00 and 17:00 are not eligible for this Welcome Offer. £10+ bet on sports (ex. Virtuals) 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

The current LiveScore Bet new customer offer gives users the chance to earn £30 in free bets when they place a qualifying bet of £10 or more. This is a 300% bonus on the initial stake, a generous return for new customers looking to get started on the site. The £30 in free bets is split into 3 x £10 free bet tokens, giving bettors flexibility to use them across the site’s various sports betting markets. This promotion is only available to new customers, so those who already have a LiveScore Bet account cannot claim it.

Promo Code 🔠:

Not Required Qualifying Bet 💷:

£10 Free Bets 🎁:

£30 (3 x £10) Minimum Odds 📊:

1/2 (1.50) Free Bet Expiry ⏳:

7 Days Eligible Customers 👤:

New Customers Only

LiveScore Bet Sign-Up Offer Explained

As we mentioned above, this exciting LiveScore Bet sign-up offer allows new customers to claim £30 in free bets after placing a qualifying wager of £10 or more. The qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) to count towards the promotion. Once the qualifying bet has been settled, users will receive their free bets as 3 x £10 tokens, which can then be used across a range of sports betting markets available at the site.

It is worth keeping in mind that these free bet tokens will expire 7 days after being credited to your account. As such, users should plan ahead and ensure they make the most of their LiveScore Bet free bets before the expiry window closes. There is no LiveScore Bet promo code required to claim this offer; customers simply need to sign up, deposit, and place their qualifying bet.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Welcome Bonus

Follow the steps below to create your LiveScore Bet account and claim the new customer offer.

Head to the LiveScore Bet site using the link provided in this article. Click the sign-up button. Enter all required personal information, including your name, email address, date of birth, and contact details. Read the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions before accepting. Verify your account using the method requested. Make a minimum deposit of £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater. Once the qualifying bet has settled, your 3 x £10 free bet tokens should be credited to your account.

Key Terms and Conditions of the LiveScore Bet Offer

Before claiming the LiveScore Bet welcome bonus, customers should read and understand the full terms and conditions. To help, we have listed some of the most important ones below.

This offer is available only to new customers aged 18 or over.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required.

The qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater.

Free Bets are paid as 3 x £10 tokens.

Free Bets expire 7 days after being credited to the account.

Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Payment method restrictions may apply; be sure to check which methods are eligible before depositing.

Full T&Cs apply and should be read on the LiveScore Bet site before claiming.

Sports Betting Markets at LiveScore Bet ⚽️

Those who choose to sign up for LiveScore Bet will find a solid selection of sports betting markets to explore. The site covers many of the most popular sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, basketball, rugby, golf, darts, and more. Within each sport, users can find a range of betting markets, offering plenty of options for bettors of all preferences and experience levels.

Football is arguably the standout sport at LiveScore Bet, which makes sense given the brand’s long history of providing live football scores and data. Users can place wagers on leagues and competitions from across the world, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and many more. Horse racing fans will also find a decent range of UK and Irish meetings available on the site.

LiveScore Bet In Play Betting 📹

One of the features that sets LiveScore Bet apart from other online sportsbooks is its in-play betting. In-play betting allows customers to place wagers on sporting events as they unfold, adding an extra layer of excitement to the betting experience. Given that the LiveScore brand has long been associated with live scores and real-time data, it is no surprise that the site’s in-play section is well put together.

Users can find in-play markets across a range of sports, including football, tennis, basketball, cricket, and more. The live betting interface is clean and easy to use, with odds updating regularly to reflect the current state of play. On top of this, in-play betting pairs well with the site’s live data features, giving bettors the information they need to make informed decisions.

LiveScore Bet Usability and Site Design 💻

LiveScore Bet is a well-designed site that makes finding what you need straightforward and stress-free. The layout is clean, with sports markets, promotions, and account features all organised neatly into accessible sections. Users at all experience levels should be able to navigate the site without any issues, whether they are looking to place a bet, check their account balance, or explore the available promotions.

The site’s search functionality is another helpful tool, allowing users to quickly locate specific sports, events, or markets without having to browse multiple pages. The overall colour scheme and design are consistent with the LiveScore brand, which will feel familiar to those who have used the LiveScore app for live scores and results.

LiveScore Bet Mobile App 📱

Those who prefer to bet on the go will be pleased to learn that LiveScore Bet offers a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. The LiveScore Bet app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and provides users with access to all the same features available on the desktop site. This includes sports betting markets, in-play betting, promotions, account management, and customer support.

The mobile app is well optimised and runs smoothly, with high-quality graphics and a responsive interface. Users who do not wish to download the app can also access the LiveScore Bet site via their mobile browser, as it is fully optimised for mobile use. Whichever option you choose, the mobile experience at LiveScore Bet is excellent.

LiveScore Bet Payment Methods 💳

Customers at LiveScore Bet can utilise a range of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals. Available options include debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as e-wallets and other popular payment solutions. Each method has its own deposit and withdrawal limits, so users should check them before their first transaction.

It is also important to note that certain payment methods may not be eligible for the LiveScore Bet welcome offer. As such, customers should confirm which methods qualify before depositing to ensure they do not miss out on the new customer promotion. Transaction speeds are generally fair, though withdrawal times may vary depending on the chosen method.

LiveScore Bet Security and Licences 🔒

Users can feel safe while betting at LiveScore Bet thanks to the site’s top security measures. LiveScore Bet holds a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which is a requirement for any sportsbook operating legally in the UK. This licence ensures that the site meets strict standards for fair play, customer protection, and responsible gambling.

In addition, LiveScore Bet uses encryption to protect user data and financial transactions. The site’s privacy policy contains extensive details on how customer information is stored and used, and we recommend reading this before creating an account. All payment methods offered on the site also come with their own security measures, adding an extra layer of protection for customers.

LiveScore Bet Customer Support 🧑‍💻

Those who encounter any issues or have questions while using the LiveScore Bet site will find that customer support is easy to access. The site offers multiple support options, including a help centre with answers to frequently asked questions and direct contact methods for more specific queries. The help centre is well organised and covers topics such as account management, deposits, withdrawals, promotions, and responsible gambling.

If the help centre does not provide the answer you need, customers can reach out to the LiveScore Bet support team directly. The support staff are knowledgeable and helpful, and response times are generally reasonable. Having multiple avenues for support is a positive sign and shows that LiveScore Bet takes customer satisfaction seriously.

LiveScore Bet Promotions for Existing Customers 🎁

The LiveScore Bet welcome offer is not the only promotion available at this top site. Existing customers can also take advantage of ongoing promotions and bonuses that are updated regularly. These promotions cover a range of sports and betting markets, giving loyal customers something extra to look forward to beyond the initial sign-up offer.

Users should check the promotions page on the LiveScore Bet site regularly to stay up to date with the latest offers. Terms and conditions will apply to each promotion, so be sure to read these carefully before claiming. The variety of bonuses available to both new and existing customers is one of the features that make LiveScore Bet a competitive option in the online sportsbook space.

Sporting Events to Use LiveScore Bet Free Bets 🗓️

Once you have claimed your LiveScore Bet free bets, you will want to put them to good use. There are plenty of sporting events taking place throughout the year that are perfect for using your free bet tokens. Football fans can look forward to Premier League action, Champions League fixtures, and domestic cup competitions, all of which are available for betting at LiveScore Bet.

Horse racing enthusiasts can use their free bets on meetings from across the UK and Ireland, while tennis fans can wager on ATP and WTA tour events. Other options include rugby, cricket, golf, darts, and more. With 3 x £10 free bet tokens to use, customers can spread their bets across multiple sports and markets, or focus on the events they know best.

Alternative Sports Welcome Offers

Responsible Gambling at LiveScore Bet

Betting at LiveScore Bet is great fun, but it is very important that customers gamble responsibly at all times. LiveScore Bet provides various responsible gambling tools to help users stay in control of their betting habits. These tools include deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion, and more.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a LiveScore Bet promo code?

No. No LiveScore Bet promo code is required to claim the welcome offer. Simply sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more.

What is the LiveScore Bet welcome offer?

The LiveScore Bet welcome offer allows new customers to bet £10 and get £30 in free bets, paid as 3 x £10 free bet tokens.

Is there a LiveScore Bet app?

Yes! LiveScore Bet has a mobile app available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can also access the site via their mobile browser.

How long do LiveScore Bet free bets last?

Free bets at LiveScore Bet expire 7 days after being credited to your account, so be sure to use them before the expiry date.

Is LiveScore Bet safe to use?

Yes. LiveScore Bet holds a valid UKGC licence and uses encryption technology to protect user data, making it a safe and trustworthy online sportsbook.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.