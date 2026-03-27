Midnite Sign Up Offer 2026 – £30 in Midnite Free Bets

Midnite Sign Up Offer - Get Free Bets at Midnite UK

Midnite is easily one of the best online sportsbooks in the UK so the current Midnite welcome bonus just makes it that much better. In this review we will discuss everything you need to know about the Midnite free bets sign up offer as well as what make Midnite one of the best.

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T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Midnite Welcome Offer Overview

New customers who create an account with Midnite using the promo code BETGET30 can claim £30 in free bets to use on sports markets. The £30 in free bets are split as follows: 1 x £10 Single Free Bet Voucher, 3 x £5 Pre-Match Bet Builder Free Bet voucher and a 1 x £5 Pre-Match Accumulator Free Bet voucher. To claim this offer users not only need to sign up using the code provided but also need to make a minimum deposit of £10 on minimum odds of 1/1 within 14 days of registration.

Minimum Odds:

1/1 (2.0) for qualifying bet Offer Breakdown:

🎁 £30 in Free Bets split into 5 free bets Eligible Markets: ⚽️ No restrictions Expiry:

⏳ 7 days Promo Code:

🔠 BETGET30 Minimum Deposit:

💰 £10

How To Claim the Midnite Bonus for New Customers

Follw the steps provided below to take advantage of the Midnite bet sign up offer.

Head to Midnite. This can be done using the link provided in this review. Click the Claim Bonus button. Complete all 5 stages of the sign up process; Profile, Phone, Address, Preferences, and Account. Required information will include your name, email, DOB, address, contact details, and more. Ensure that the Midnite bonus code; BETGET30 is entered in the required box. Now you’re signed in head to banking page, choose a method, and deposit £10 or more. Then place this deposit as a £10 sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). This must be done within 14 days of sign up. Free bets should be awarded shortly after. Start Betting!

Key Midnite Free Bets Terms and Conditions

Befor claiming the Midnite free bet offer users should be aware of the following terms and conditions. These are vital to ensuring you make the most of your free bets and don’t lose them.

New customers, 18+.

Must register using Midnite promo code BETGET30 .

. Minimum deposit and bet of £10.

Qualifying bet must be placed as a sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0).

First wager must be made within 14 days from sign up.

Free bets are split as follows: 1 x £10 Single Free Bet Voucher (min odds 1/1 (2.0)) 3 x £5 Pre-Match Bet Builder Free Bet voucher (min odds 3/1 (4.0) and minimum 3 selections). 1 x £5 Pre-Match Accumulator Free Bet voucher (min odds 4/1 (5.0) snd 4+ selections).

Rewards are non-withdrawable and expire after 7 days.

Top Midnite Sportsbook Markets

Midnite is a well known sportsbook online thanks to its vast range of top quality sports markets with top competitive odds. However, it does have markets which stand out and these have been listed and explained below.

Midnite Esports

Esports betting is great for customers who want to mix up their online betting experience and Midnite is the perfect place to do this. Esports are competitive video game competitions which feature professional players, teams, high-stake matches, and more. Due to the various different forms these games can come in, there is a vast range of ways to bet. Available Esports markets at Midnite include, but are not limited to; Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and League of Legends. This should not be confused with virtual markets.

As football betting is easily the most popular sports market in the UK most readers will be pleased to hear that Midnite stands out for football betting. When betting on football at Midnite users can find options for a range of competitions and matches for both men and women. Popular competitions include the World Cup, EPL, League One, and League Two. Users can also enjoy Midnite in-play betting for football. Head to Midnite to learn more about football betting.

Horse Racing

As the UK’s second favourite betting markets it should be expected that Midnite, as a top online betting site, should offer this market. However, it is not expected that Midnite would thrive in this area. At Midnite users can find UK, Irish and International horse racing events. In addition to this, users can enjoy live streaming options. Midnite also offers its users specials including boosts for selecte races and bets. If you’re looking for something a bit different, Midnite also offers greyhound racing markets.

What Makes the Midnite Betting Site Stand Out?

The Midnite offer and top three markets are not the only reasons why the Midnite bookmaker is considered one of the best in the UK. In this section we will cover other reasons why Midnite is joined by many players daily.

Midnite Betting App 📱: Midnite customers can take their betting on the go with the Midnite app which is available on iOS and Android devices. This app has all the same great features as the desktop version. Transaction Speed ⏳: Deposits at Midnite are typically instant while withdrawals can be immediate up to 5 working days. These timeframes are pretty typical of online sports betting sites. You are unlikely to find platforms which offer faster transaction speeds. Payment Methods 💳: Customers can make use of a range of payment methods while at Midnite, available options include; Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Trustly. Minimum deposit for all methods is £5. Bonuses 🎁: Known as rewards at Midnite, a bounty of bonuses can be found at the site. Available promotions are available for both sports and casino and are updated regularly. In fact, usually there is a new promotion available each week. Sportsbook ⚽️: The sportsbook at Midnite is vast, in addition to the top three markets users can bet on a range of niche and mainstream markets. Options include; crickets, darts, virtuals, ice hockey, boxing, golf, and specials. Casino Games 🎰: As we mentioned briefly, there is also a casino selection available at Midnite. Some of the games available are; slots, roulette, blackjack, game shows, slingo, bingo, poker, instant wins, and much more. Games are all from top software providers. Support Options 📞: If you require help while playing at Midnite Sports you can find a range of services. Available support methods are Midnite live chat, email, telegram, letters, and an AI chat bot. Users can also use the extensive help page. In Play Betting 📹: Midnite is well known for its in-play betting options. In-play betting is when users are able to place wagers on events as they are taking place. Users can place live bets on football, tennis, basketball, cricket, ice hockey, and many other sports.

Find More Sports Welcome Offers

Midnote is not the only top online betting site available, below are some other great online bookmakers with sports welcome offers.

Responsible Gambling

Staying on top of your gambling habits is vital in keeping your online betting experience fun. Midnite understands the importance of this which is why it offers a range of responsible gambling tools. Options include; deposit limits, net deposit limits, loss limits (set by Midnite), loss limits (set by you), cool off periods, self-excluysion, reality checks, and additional help. Speaking of additional help, if you are in need of immediate support, contact one of the following:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Midnite promo code?

Yes. To claim the current Midnite welcome offer users must sign up using the Midnite bonus code BETGET30.

What is the Midnite withdrawal time?

Withdrawals can be instant up to 5 working days. Timeframes will depend on processing times, the method you have chosen, or, in rare cases, when an issue occurs.

Can I download a Midnite bet app?

Yes. There is a Midnite app available on iOS and Android devices.

Can I utilise a Midnite live chat?

Absolutely, a huge perk of playing at Midnite is the live chat support feature.

Is Midnite Betting legit?

Midnite is a complete legit and safe online sportsbook. The site is licenced by the UKGC and has various security measures in place.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.