Betfred New Customer Offer – £50 in Free Bets for New UK Users

Betfred Sign Up Offer

Those interested in joining Betfred will be pleased to learn they can get a free bet when they do so. This article will provide all the information users need to know about this offer before claiming, as well as some of the reasons why Betfred is a standout betting platform in the UK. Keep reading to learn more.

New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred New Customer Offer Explored

Users who create a brand new account with Betfred right now can claim £50 in free bets to use across any sports market offered at the site (excluding virtual markets). To claim this promotion, users must sign up and bet a minimum of £10 on any market (excluding virtuals) of Evens (2.0)+

The £50 free bets are split into four £10 free bets, and each free bet must be used in one stake; any portion that is not wagered will be voided. If you deposit using the following methods, you will not be able to claim the offer: PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kilbra/Postpay, or WH Plus card.

Eligible Markets ⚽️All markets, excluding Virtual Markets Offer Breakdown 🎁£50 in Free Bets when you bet £10 Minimum Odds:Evens (2.0)+ Expiry ⏳7 Days Promo Code 🔠N?A Minimum Deposit 💰£10

Betfred Login Creation Process

To create an account with Betfred Sports, follow the easy steps provided below.

Head to the Betfred site via the provided link. Read the offer terms and conditions. Click the Join Here button. Complete reCAPTCHA if required. Fill in each required field: About You, Deposit Limit, and Your Account. Agree to Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and wager it on a market with odds of Evens (2.0)+ Now wait. Your free bets should be available shortly. Note that free bets must be used within 7 days of claiming.

Betfred Welcome Offer Noteworthy T&Cs

Below are key terms and conditions users must be aware of before claiming the welcome offer. However, please note that all users should still read the full T&Cs carefully.

Who is eligible for this Welcome Offer?

New customers residing in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old.

Customers must be successfully verified by us before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see our Verification Policy for more details.

How do you get the Free Bets?

Make your first deposit of at least £10, using a Debit Card registered to you, within 7 days of registering an account with us. No other payment method will qualify.

Customers depositing using prepaid Visa’s and Mastercard’s, or e-wallets, will not qualify for this promotion.

Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets, at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which must settle within 7 days of registering for your account. Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify. Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us, it will not count, and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

If your account is set to euros, you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Customers depositing using prepaid Visa’s and Mastercard’s, or e-wallets, will not qualify for this promotion.

What will not qualify?

Bets placed using Free Bets.

Bets on Totepool and Virtual Sports.

If you cash out your qualifying bet.

Top Betfred Betting Markets UK

Now that you’ve claimed your Betfred free bets, let’s take a look at the best sports markets offered at William Hill for using them.

Easily one of the most popular sportsbooks in the UK, Betfred really stands out for its top football betting markets. Users can find betting options for a range of football events across the UK. Available options include: Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, International Football, and more. Competitive markets include: doubles, trebles, accumulators, in-play betting, outrights, final score, both teams to score, over/under, shots on target, and much more.

Betfred Horse Racing

Gorse racing is probably the market that Betfred is known best for, and after checking it out ourselves, we weren’t surprised why this is the case. For starters, the site offers markets for horse racing events across the UK, Ireland, Europe, South Africa, the US, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. As well as offering a variety of virtual racing markets to choose from. Users can enjoy in-play betting and live streaming on a vast number of these competitions, too.

Betfred Cricket

Cricket is another widely enjoyed betting market of UK players, so most readers will be happy to hear that Betfred also stands out for this market. William Hill offers betting options for the following cricket events: The Ashes, The IPL, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Big Bash League, the Hundred, T20 Blast, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Asia Cup. All options offer great competitive odds, various betting options, and occasionally in-play betting.

Why Create a Betfred Online Betting Account

Below are some of the many reasons users may choose to create an account with William Hill, aside from the exciting welcome bonus.

Betfred App 📱: Readers will be pleased to learn that there is a Betfred sports app for iOS and Android users. This app is easy to use, offers a range of great features, and can be used wherever and whenever a customer wishes. Payment Methods 💳: Betfred offers a range of deposit and withdrawal options. Options include: debit cards, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, and more. Each method is easy to use with decent limits on deposits and withdrawals. Available Markets ⚽️: In addition to the top markets listed above, Betfred offers a vast range of other betting markets. Alternative options include American Football, UFC, TV, Specials, E-Sports, Ice Hockey, Boxing, Tennis, Darts, and more. Betfred Promotions 🎁: In addition to the exciting new customer bonus, users can take advantage of a decent selection of other offers for both sports and casino. These offers are fair with easy-to-understand terms and conditions. Betfred In-Play Markets ▶️: If you are a user who likes to place bets on the action while it’s happening, then Betfred may be for you, thanks to its range of in-play markets across various sports. Competitive Odds 📈: Alongside great betting markets, users can also find top odds, which set the site apart from its competitors. Security & Licensing 🔒: Betfred is a secure platform licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. The site uses encryption technology and other security measures to ensure user safety at all times. Casino Games 🎰: Betfred is not just a top sportsbook; it’s also a top-notch casino platform. The casino version of the site offers players a vast selection of casino games and promotions.

Responsible Gambling

It is easy to get swept up in all the fun when playing at a top sportsbook like William Hill, which is why the site provides its users with a range of responsible gambling tools. Available options consist of deposit limits, net deposit limits, deposit limit periods, product blocking, self-exclusion, session time reminders, time-outs, and more. Customers can also find links to gambling support bodies like GamCare and GambleAware. Be sure to use tools when necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Betfred betting app?

Yes! Users can enjoy Betfred on mobile with the dedicated app available on iOS and Android devices.

What’s the Betfred withdrawal time?

Withdrawals at Betfred can take from 24 hours to 5 working days.

Do I need to sign up with a Betfred promo code?

There is currently no bonus code required for Betfred.

