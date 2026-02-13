William Hill New Customer Offer – £40 in Free Bets for New UK Users

William Hill Free Bets UK - William Hill Sign Up Offer

Those interested in joining William Hill will be pleased to learn they can get a free bet when they do so. This article will provide all the information users need to know about this offer before claiming, as well as some of the reasons why William Hill is a standout betting platform in the UK. Keep reading to learn more.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code G40. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtua;s). Get £40 in Free Bets (4x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl, Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Klibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad

William Hill New Customer Offer Explored

Users who create a brand new account with William Hill right now can claim £40 in free bets to use across any sports market offered at the site (excluding virtual markets). To claim this promotion, users must sign up using the code G40 and deposit and bet a minimum of £10 on any market (excluding virtuals) of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

The £40 free bets are split into four £10 free bets, and each free bet must be used in one stake; any portion that is not wagered will be voided. If you deposit using the following methods, you will not be able to claim the offer: PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kilbra/Postpay, or WH Plus card.

Eligible Markets ⚽️All markets, excluding Virtual Markets Offer Breakdown 🎁£40 in Free Bets when you bet £10 Minimum Odds:1/2 (1.5) or greater Expiry ⏳7 Days Promo Code 🔠G40 Minimum Deposit 💰£10

William Hill Login Creation Process

To create an account with William Hill Sports, follow the easy steps provided below.

Head to the William Hill site via the provided link. Read the offer terms and conditions. Click the Join Here button. Complete reCAPTCHA if required. Fill in each required field: About You, Deposit Limit, and Your Account. Agree to Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and wager it on a market with odds of 1/2+. Now wait. Your free bets should be available shortly. Note that free bets must be used within 7 days of claiming.

William Hill Welcome Offer Noteworthy T&Cs

Below are key terms and conditions users must be aware of before claiming the welcome offer. However, please note that all users should still read the full T&Cs carefully.

£40 in free bets is split into 4 x £10 bets.

Users cannot claim free bets or use free bets on Virtual Markets.

First wager must be on markets with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Minimum deposit and wager of £10.

Promotion cannot be claimed using: PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kilbra/Postpay, or WH Plus card.

Users must use the William Hill bonus code G40 to claim this offer.

Free bets must be claimed within 7 days of account creation and then must be used within 7 days from claiming.

Top William Hill Betting Markets UK

Now that you’ve claimed your William Hill free bets, let’s take a look at the best sports markets offered at William Hill for using them.

Easily one of the most popular sportsbooks in the UK, William Hill really stands out for its top football betting markets. Users can find betting options for a range of football events across the UK. Available options include: Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, FA Cup, International Football, and more. Competitive markets include: doubles, trebles, accumulators, in-play betting, outrights, final score, both teams to score, over/under, shots on target, and much more.

William Hill Horse Racing

Gorse racing is probably the market that William Hill is known best for, and after checking it out ourselves, we weren’t surprised why this is the case. For starters, the site offers markets for horse racing events across the UK, Ireland, Europe, South Africa, the US, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. As well as offering a variety of virtual racing markets to choose from. Users can enjoy in-play betting and live streaming on a vast number of these competitions, too.

William Hill Cricket

Cricket is another widely enjoyed betting market of UK players, so most readers will be happy to hear that William Hill also stands out for this market. William Hill offers betting options for the following cricket events: The Ashes, The IPL, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Big Bash League, the Hundred, T20 Blast, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Asia Cup. All options offer great competitive odds, various betting options, and occasionally in-play betting.

Why Create a William Hill Online Betting Account

Below are some of the many reasons users may choose to create an account with William Hill, aside from the exciting welcome bonus.

William Hill App: Readers will be pleased to learn that there is a William Hill sports app for iOS and Android users. This app is easy to use, offers a range of great features, and can be used wherever and whenever a customer wishes. Payment Methods: William Hill offers a range of deposit and withdrawal options. Options include: debit cards, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, and more. Each method is easy to use with decent limits on deposits and withdrawals. Available Markets: In addition to the top markets listed above, William Hill offers a vast range of other betting markets. Alternative options include American Football, UFC, TV, Specials, E-Sports, Ice Hockey, Boxing, Tennis, Darts, and more. William Hill Promotions: In addition to the exciting new customer bonus, users can take advantage of a decent selection of other offers for both sports and casino. These offers are fair with easy-to-understand terms and conditions. William Hill In-Play Markets: If you are a user who likes to place bets on the action while it’s happening, then William Hill may be for you, thanks to its range of in-play markets across various sports. Competitive Odds: Alongside great betting markets, users can also find top odds, which set the site apart from its competitors. Security & Licensing: WH Radio: Customers who like to keep in the loop at the betting site of their choice should check out William Hill Radio. WH Radio provides updates for horse racing and greyhound racing events, as well as providing a link to the William Hill podcast. William Hill Plus: This is the exclusive William Hill card that allows customers to track and cash out in-shop bets online. It can be picked up in any William Hill shop and used to bet online. Casino Games: William Hill is not just a top sportsbook; it’s also a top-notch casino platform. Commonly known as William Hill Vegas, the casino version of the site offers players a vast selection of casino games and promotions.

Responsible Gambling

It is easy to get swept up in all the fun when playing at a top sportsbook like William Hill, which is why the site provides its users with a range of responsible gambling tools. Available options consist of deposit limits, net deposit limits, deposit limit periods, product blocking, self-exclusion, session time reminders, time-outs, and more. Customers can also find links to gambling support bodies like GamCare and GambleAware. Be sure to use tools when necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Unfortunately, there is no William Hill support phone number.

Is there a William Hill betting app?

Yes! Users can enjoy William Hill on mobile with the dedicated app available on iOS and Android devices.

What’s the William Hill withdrawal time?

Withdrawals at William Hill can take from 24 hours to 5 working days.

Do I need to sign up with a William Hill promo code?

Yes. If you want to claim the current William Hill sign up bonus, you must do so by entering the bonus code G40 on sign-up.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.