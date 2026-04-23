World Cup Free Bets 2026 – Best Betting Offers for the World Cup

World Cup Free Bets 2026 – Best Betting Offers for the World Cup

The World Cup is the biggest football event on the planet, and the 2026 tournament is shaping up to be the largest one yet. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the expanded 48-team format means more matches, more markets, and more opportunities for bettors than ever before. With the tournament kicking off on 11 June 2026, bookmakers are already gearing up to offer all sorts of World Cup bonuses. Below, we’ve rounded up the best World Cup betting offers for 2026.

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Best World Cup Betting Offers for 2026

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. #ad

Betway – Up To £30 Matched Free Bet

*New UK customers only. Min STake £5. Max Free Bet: £30. Qualifying bets only 3+ legs on any Football, Horse Racing, Tennis, Cricket or Basketball market. Free Bets available upon settlement. Free Bet on 4+ leg Accas or Bet Builders, Min odds 2/1+. Earn £30 Uber Eats Voucher on acca qualification. Debit Cards only (exclusions apply). Offer valid 7 days from the new account opening. 18+ GambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Betfred – Get £50 in Free Bets

New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. Virtuals) 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accept in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org. 18+

Casino Kings Sports – Bet £10 Get £35

New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Fitzdares – 25% Odds Boost on Football Accas & Bet Builders

* Boost your odds by 25% on a 3+ fold accumulator or Bet Builder on football or tennis. Simply apply the boost to your betslip and place your wager (max stake £25), with winnings paid in cash if your bet wins. Valid daily from 3am to 2:59am. Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GamStop Gambling Commission

Deep Dive into the Top World Cup Betting Sites

bet365

One of the most recognised bookmakers in the country, bet365 provides an excellent online betting platform designed for a top user experience. It features detailed betting sections across all major football tournaments, with competitive odds on everything from outright winner markets to individual match results. bet365 is known for running dedicated promotions during major international tournaments, and the World Cup is no exception.

The platform is easy to use and fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing bettors to access it on the go. The bet365 app is available for both iOS and Android, ensuring you can place bets quickly and easily during live matches. It is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Pros 👍

Excellent odds across tournament markets

Mobile app

Daily promotions during major events

Cons 👎

Withdrawals can be delayed

Betway

A modern and popular online betting platform in the UK, Betway provides an excellent experience for bettors of all levels and experience. Known for offering a great range of markets across all of its categories, there should be something for every kind of bettor to get involved with. Its football coverage is among the best, with competitive odds across international tournaments, including the World Cup.

Betway is easy to use, responsive, and accepts many payment methods, ensuring safe and secure transactions. The platform works seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices, including a dedicated app available for download to iOS and Android devices. It also offers many promotions for new and existing bettors ahead of major tournaments.

Pros 👍

Modern and intuitive

Range of payment options

Strong football coverage

Cons 👎

Support can be limited.

Betfred

Another well-established and long-standing betting brand in the country, Betfred, remains a top choice amongst keen bettors. It provides great access to many World Cup betting markets throughout the competition, with odds that are consistent and competitive. Betfred has a strong reputation in football betting and typically runs generous promotions during major international tournaments, including enhanced odds and money-back specials.

The platform is easy to use and available on mobile and desktop platforms, creating a much more accessible and convenient experience for bettors. The Betfred app is available for download and features popular tools such as Bet Builder, Cash Out, and Acca Insurance, all of which come in handy during a month-long tournament.

Pros 👍

Well-known brand

Competitive odds

Bet Builder feature

Cons 👎

The platform is a bit dated

LiveScore Bet has grown into a strong betting platform, combining real-time match data with a full range of betting markets. For a tournament like the World Cup, this integration is particularly useful, as bettors can follow live scores and place in-play bets without switching between apps. The odds across football markets are competitive, and the platform regularly runs promotions for major events.

It is a clean, modern interface that works seamlessly on mobile devices. LiveScore also accepts a range of payment options, ensuring bettors can use a preferred or recognised method. It is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, providing a regulated and secure betting environment.

Pros 👍

Live score integration

Clean interface

Mobile compatible

Cons 👎

Fewer promotions than larger rivals

Casino Kings Sports

A modern and attractive betting platform, Casino Kings Sports is another popular option in the UK. Its interface is immersive, with its eye-catching black-and-green colour scheme drawing bettors in. It offers a fantastic selection of betting markets across a wide range of topics, including international football, with valuable odds and offers available to both new and existing customers.

The platform has many great features to attract bettors and keep them coming back. It also has a great customer support team on hand to assist around the clock via several methods, so users can reach out using their preferred method. It is fully compatible with mobile, enabling betting from anywhere, any time.

Pros 👍

Modern and immersive

Great customer support

Lots of choices of markets

Cons 👎

Still relatively new to the industry

What Are World Cup Betting Offers?

With dozens of UK bookmakers preparing promotions ahead of the World Cup, you’re not short of options. The biggest names in the industry are competing to offer customers something different that helps them stand out from the crowd. From classic sign-up deals to enhanced odds on tournament favourites, there’s something for every kind of bettor to get involved with.

World Cup free bets typically follow a “Bet X Get Y Free” structure. You place a qualifying bet, and once it settles, the bookmaker releases your free bet credits. Some offers are tailored specifically to the tournament, while others are general welcome promotions that can be used across World Cup markets. Either way, they can add genuine value to your betting experience across the group stages and all the way through to the final.

We recommend checking in regularly as the tournament draws closer. Odds shift constantly, and new promotions tend to drop in the days and weeks leading up to the opening match. Keep an eye on your news and betting apps during that final window to catch the best deals.

How to Claim World Cup Free Bets

Claiming your World Cup betting offer is easy! The process is basically the same across all major bookmakers:

Pick your offer: Choose the sign-up deal that suits your budget. Create your account: Click through to the bookmaker and fill in your details. Name, address, date of birth. Make your first deposit: Deposit the minimum amount required for the offer. Most World Cup betting offers require a minimum bet of £5 to £20. Place your qualifying bet: This is where you need to pay attention. Most offers have a minimum odds requirement. If you don’t meet this, you won’t get your free bets. Receive your free bets: Once your qualifying bet is placed or settled, depending on the bookmaker, your free bets will land in your account, usually within minutes. Use them on the World Cup: Now is the fun part!

One thing to note: most UK betting offers need you to use a debit card (Visa or Mastercard) to make your qualifying deposit. Certain e-wallets, like Skrill or Neteller, are often excluded, so check the terms before you deposit to avoid missing out on your promo.

Types of World Cup Betting Offers

Bookmakers don’t just throw out one type of deal; they compete to offer customers something different. Here are the most common World Cup betting offers you’ll come across ahead of and during the tournament.

The classic sign-up bonus is the Bet and Get Free Bets offer. Deposit and bet a certain amount, then receive free bets once your qualifying bet settles. These tend to be the most generous offers available, and most of them don’t even have wagering requirements.

Enhanced odds are another popular promotion. Bookmakers will boost the odds on specific outcomes to attract attention, such as a favourite to win their opening group match or a player to score the first goal of the tournament. Odds boosts change frequently and only apply to select wagers, so we recommend checking in regularly to see what’s available.

Money-back offers promise to return your stake if certain things happen, for example, your team leads at half-time but loses, or your bet is beaten by a late goal. Money-back guarantees usually return your money as free bets, though some deals will return your stake as withdrawable cash, so keep an eye out for them!

Acca insurance is particularly useful during a tournament with so many matches. If one leg of your accumulator lets you down, the bookmaker refunds your stake as a free bet. With group stage matches running daily, accumulators are a popular way to get involved.

How World Cup Odds Work

If you’re new to betting, odds can look confusing, but they’re actually pretty simple once you get the hang of them. They tell you two things: how likely the bookmaker thinks an outcome is, and how much you’ll win if your bet lands.

Fractional odds (the traditional UK format) work like this: if a team is 10/1, you win £10 for every £1 you stake, plus your stake back. The bigger the number on the left, the less likely the bookmaker thinks the outcome is.

odds (the traditional UK format) work like this: if a team is 10/1, you win £10 for every £1 you stake, plus your stake back. The bigger the number on the left, the less likely the bookmaker thinks the outcome is. Decimal odds work slightly differently. A team at 11.00 (equivalent to 10/1) means your total return is £11 for every £1 staked, including your original stake. Decimal odds are common on European betting platforms and are increasingly popular in the UK.

World Cup Betting Offers: What to Watch Out For

Not all World Cup free bets are created equal. Before claiming any offer, check a few things to make sure you’re getting genuine value.

Minimum odds requirements are common across most promotions. If your qualifying bet doesn’t meet the minimum odds, you won’t receive your free bets. This is one of the most frequent reasons bettors miss out on their bonuses, so always double-check before placing your first bet.

Expiry dates matter. Many World Cup free bets expire within 7 days, while others last 30 days. With the tournament running for over five weeks, you want to make sure your free bets don’t expire before you’ve had a chance to use them on the matches you’re most interested in.

Payment method restrictions can also catch you out. Most UK betting offers require a debit card deposit. E-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal are often excluded from qualifying deposits.

Finally, remember that most free bets return winnings only, not the stake. A £10 free bet on a selection at 3/1 will return £30 in winnings, not £40. This is standard across the industry, but it’s worth keeping in mind when calculating your potential returns.

Understanding World Cup Bet Types

There are plenty of different ways to bet on the World Cup. Below are the most common bet types you’ll encounter:

Win 🏆 : The simplest bet there is. Pick a team to win the match, choose your stake, and confirm. If your team wins, you collect the profits.

: The simplest bet there is. Pick a team to win the match, choose your stake, and confirm. If your team wins, you collect the profits. Draw No Bet: 🚫 A popular option during the group stages. If the match ends in a draw, your stake is refunded. You only lose if your selected team loses.

A popular option during the group stages. If the match ends in a draw, your stake is refunded. You only lose if your selected team loses. Both Teams to Score 🥅: Predict whether both teams will score in a match.

Predict whether both teams will score in a match. Correct Score ✅: Predict the exact final score of a match.

Predict the exact final score of a match. First Goalscorer ⚽️: Pick the player you think will score the first goal in a match.

Pick the player you think will score the first goal in a match. Outright Winner 🎉 : A bet on which team will lift the trophy. You can place this before or during the tournament, with odds adjusting as teams progress.

: A bet on which team will lift the trophy. You can place this before or during the tournament, with odds adjusting as teams progress. Top Goalscorer 💯: Predict the player who will finish the tournament with the most goals. This market is available from the start and shifts as the competition unfolds.

In-Play World Cup Betting 📹

In-play betting is one of the most exciting ways to get involved with the World Cup. With matches running daily and often simultaneously during the group stages, there are constant opportunities to place bets as the action unfolds.

Most major bookmakers offer live odds on a range of in-play markets, including next goalscorer, match result, total goals, and corners. The odds change in real time based on what’s happening on the pitch, so you can react to the flow of the game. bet365 and LiveScore are particularly strong in this area, with live score integration and quick odds updates.

Some bookmakers also offer in-play free bets or cash-out options during the World Cup. Cash out allows you to settle a bet before the match ends. This can be particularly useful during tense knockout matches where the result is uncertain.

World Cup Accumulator Betting ➕

Accumulators are one of the most popular bet types during the World Cup, and for good reason. With multiple matches taking place on the same day, bettors can combine selections across different games into a single bet for much larger potential returns.

A simple example: you back three favourites to win their group stage matches at odds of 1/2, 4/5, and 1/1. Individually, the returns are modest. But combined into a treble, the odds multiply, and a small stake can return a decent profit. The catch is that all three selections must win for the bet to pay out.

This is where acca insurance becomes valuable. If one leg of your accumulator lets you down, the bookmaker returns your stake as a free bet. Betfred and bet365 are known for offering acca insurance during major tournaments. It’s worth checking the terms, as some offers only apply to accumulators with a minimum number of selections or minimum odds per leg.

Tips for World Cup Betting

The World Cup is a month-long tournament with over 100 matches, so there’s plenty of time to research and refine your approach. Here are some things to consider before placing your bets.

Study the group draws carefully: Some groups will be tougher than others, and the path through the knockout rounds can vary significantly depending on which side of the bracket a team lands on. A strong team in an easier group may offer better value in the early rounds. Pay attention to squad depth: With matches coming thick and fast during the group stage, teams with larger and more versatile squads tend to perform better as the tournament progresses. Injuries and suspensions can derail a campaign quickly. Consider the conditions: Matches will be played across three countries with very different climates. Teams accustomed to heat may perform better in the Mexican venues, while European sides might prefer the conditions in northern US cities or Canada. The climate factor is often overlooked but can make a real difference. Form heading into the tournament matters: Teams that have been playing well in qualifying and warm-up fixtures tend to carry that momentum into the group stages. On the flip side, a team struggling for form can still turn things around once the tournament begins, so it’s worth looking at the bigger picture.

World Cup 2026 Overview

The 2026 World Cup runs from 11 June to 19 July, making it one of the longest football tournaments. The expanded 48-team format means there are significantly more matches than previous editions.

The group stage runs from 11 June to 27 June, with 144 matches across 12 groups. The round of 32 begins on 28 June, followed by the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

With matches spread across multiple time zones, UK bettors can expect kick-off times ranging from early afternoon to late evening. This means there will be action to follow throughout the day, particularly during the group stages when multiple matches run simultaneously.

World Cup 2026: Key Tournament Details

The 2026 World Cup takes place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. It’s the first tournament to feature 48 teams, up from 32, meaning there will be 104 matches in total. That’s a significant increase from the 64 matches played in Qatar in 2022.

The expanded format introduces a new group stage structure. Twelve groups of four teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a 32-team knockout round. This means more matches, more upsets, and more betting opportunities across the entire tournament.

World Cup 2026 Favourites and Contenders

The outright market for the 2026 World Cup is already taking shape, even though the final squads won’t be confirmed until closer to the tournament. Brazil, France, England, Argentina, and Germany are expected to be among the frontrunners, all of whom have strong World Cup pedigrees.

Argentina, the defending champions, will be looking to retain the trophy, though history tells us that back-to-back winners are rare. France reached the 2022 final and has the squad depth to challenge again. England, under new management, will be hoping to go one step further after reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022.

We recommend keeping an eye on the qualifying results, international friendlies, and squad announcements as the tournament approaches. Odds shift constantly as form, injuries, and tactical changes come to light. You can find the latest World Cup odds and markets at any of the bookmakers listed above.

World Cup Mobile Betting

Mobile betting apps make it easier for you to place bets and manage your account on the go during the World Cup. With matches sometimes kicking off at different times throughout the day, having quick access to your bookmaker from your phone is essential. bet365, Betway, and Betfred all offer dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. These apps feature the full range of World Cup markets, live odds, cash-out options, and push notifications for promotions and results.

Some bookmakers also run app-exclusive promotions during major tournaments. These can include enhanced odds, free bet tokens, or early access to new markets. It’s worth downloading the apps of your preferred bookmakers ahead of the tournament to make sure you don’t miss out.

Responsible Gambling During the World Cup

While betting on the World Cup is a lot of fun, it’s always important to keep your gambling habits in check. Online betting sites provide plenty of responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs, reality checks, and self-exclusion to keep you on track. If betting stops feeling enjoyable, you can speak to support organisations like GamCare and GambleAware.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I claim more than one World Cup free bet offer?

Yes. You can claim one welcome offer per bookmaker. That means you can sign up to multiple betting sites and claim each of their World Cup promotions.

Do World Cup free bets expire?

Many World Cup free bets expire within 7 days, while others last 30 days. Always check the expiry window so you don’t miss out.

Can existing customers get World Cup offers?

Absolutely. Bookmakers often run special promotions for existing customers during the World Cup, including price boosts, acca insurance, free bets for placing qualifying wagers, and money-back specials.

Who’s offering the best World Cup odds?

Odds vary between bookmakers, but bet365, Betfred, and Betway are traditionally known for offering strong prices on major football tournaments.

When do World Cup free bets go live?

Early promotions appear a few weeks before the tournament. Keep an eye on your news and betting apps during that final window to catch the best deals.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.