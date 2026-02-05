Parimatch Sign Up Offer – Get £20 in Free Bets Parimatch Bonus

Parimatch Betting Offer - Claim Free Bets at Parimatch!

Users who create an account with Parimatch Sport today can claim an exciting, generous new customer promotion that rewards them with £20 in free bets. Considering that Parimatch is a well-loved platform in the UK, this news is made even more exciting. In this article, we will discuss this offer in more detail, along with reasons why users may want to give Parimatch a go.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: 18+, New customers only. Opt in, deposit & bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Parimatch Welcome Offer Explored

Players signing up for Parimatch Sportbook for the first time will be greeted with a welcome bonus of £20 In Free Bets When You bet £10! Simply sign up, stake £10 on any qualifying sports betting market, and £20 in free bets will be yours! These free bets are split into four £5 bets which are available on the following markets; £5 free bet on any sport (except horse racing), £5 free bet on football bet builder (4-hold or higher), £5 on double, treble or higher (except horse racing), and £5 free bet on any sport (excl horse racing) to be credited 24 hours after settlement of qualifying bet.

Free bets must be placed on accumulative odds of 2.00 or greater on singles and 3.00 or greater on doubles or greater. These bets are valid for 7 days from crediting.

Minimum Deposit £10 Minimum Odds 2.00 or greater Offer BreakdownBet £10 Get £20 in free bets Expiry Period 7 Days Available MarketsAny Sports Market Promo CodeN/A

Parimatch Sign Up Process

Getting up and running with the Parimatch sign-up process is really quick and easy. We have provided a step-by-step guide below to help you get your betting journey started in no time!

Go to the Parimatch website and click on ‘Sign Up’. Complete the registration form, entering all of the required details. Verify your account and sign in. Head to the offers tab and opt in to the promotion. Now, go to the cashier/banking section and select the deposit option. Select your payment methods and make a minimum £10 deposit into your Parimatch account. Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying sports market. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

Notable Parimatch Bonus Terms and Conditions

Below are key terms and conditions users should be aware of before claiming the Parimatch sign-up offer. Please note, however, that reading these T&Cs does not mean you shouldn’t read the full terms and conditions yourself. Key information may be missed.

Qualifying deposit of £10 or more on odds of evens 2.00 or greater.

Free bets split into 4 x £5 bets.

No wagering requirements.

Bets which do not qualify: void, betboosts, special markets, enhanced accas, bets placed with bonus funds, and cashed out (or partially cashed you) qualifying bets.

Single bets must be placed at accumulated odds of 2.00+.

Double or greater bets must be placed at accumulated odds of 3.00+.

Top Parimatch Sports Markets UK

Below, we provide additional insight into the top three betting markets at Parimatch, including what each entails and why each is viewed as one of the best.

Football betting at Parimatch is up there with the best in the business. With a wide selection of markets and selections for football betting fans to choose from, customers will be sure to find something to enjoy! Whether it’s the Premier League, World Cup, Champions League, FA Cup, you can place all sorts of bets on Parimatch.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is one of the most popular betting markets in the UK betting industry. Parimatch offers all players, both new and existing, the chance to bet on a wide range of markets and selections in the horse racing world. With almost daily race meets, there is no shortage of action for you to enjoy!

Read more bet365 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer – Early Payout bet365 February

Cricket

Cricket is another popular sport to bet on, particularly in the UK. Parimatch offers selections and markets for the biggest games in cricket. Whether it’s the T20 World Cup, The Ashes, or any other game, there is bound to be something for everyone on Parimatch!

Parimatch Standout Features: Why Sign Up?

You may still need some convincing to get your betting journey up and going with Parimatch. Fear not, as we have provided a list of five reasons to complete your sign-up process today!

In Play Markets: Parimatch offers fantastic in-play betting markets with impressive coverage across a wide selection of sports and events. With its own dedicated category on the site, bettors can engage in live betting on a wide range of sports, including football, cricket, darts, golf, tennis, basketball, and many others. Competitive Odds: Punters can expect the odds that are on offer at Parimatch to be consistently competitive, challenging other top bookmakers and making it a hard-to-ignore place to bet. Mobile Compatibility: Parimatch UK is a fully mobile-compatible betting platform that works seamlessly across devices. This makes the site hugely accessible and more convenient for users, allowing them to place or amend bets on the go. There is also a dedicated BetVictor app available for download on iOS and Android devices alike. Security: Parimatch is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring a safe, secure, and trustworthy site. It is equipped with industry-standard encryption software to protect bettors’ information, as well as having firewalls, reCAPTCHA, and the option to set up two-factor authentication for accounts. Payment Methods: A variety of recognised and secure payment options are available on the Parimatch app and website. Bettors can make fast deposits and withdrawals via various payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard debit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Paysafecard, among others.

Alternative Offers

Alongside the BetVictor bonus, there are also plenty of alternative sports bonuses up for grabs in the UK. For more information, we have listed these offers and provided additional details below.

Responsible Gambling

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Parimatch safe?

Yes. Parimatch is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission). This ensures that players are safe and secure when using the site or mobile app!

What is the Parimatch minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit required for Parimatch is £10.

What is the Parimatch withdrawal time?

Withdrawals at Parimatch are typically instant, but some can take longer.

Do I need a Parimatch bonus code to claim the welcome offer?

No bonus code is required for players to enjoy the Parimatch welcome offer of £20 In Free Bets When You bet £10!

Is there an option to bet on Parimatch esports?

Yes! Players can enjoy Parimatch esports betting with their account.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.