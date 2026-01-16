bet365 Over Under Offer 2026 – Win bet365 Bet Credits

bet365 Over Under Offer 2026 - Win bet365 Bet Credits

Looking to make the most out of your over and under bets while playing at bet365? Then get your hands on the exciting over under bet365 promotion. This article will explore exactly how this promotion works and what users can look forward to.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Free to play. T&Cs apply. #ad

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

New and existing customers can claim the current over / under promotion at bet365, which gives them the chance to win bet credits to use on sports betting markets on the site. To play the over under free play game, users must place an accumulator bet which contains 3-10 legs on one of the following markets when the game is available: NFL, NBA, and NHL.

The game will reset at 8 AM UK time when available. To view available prizes, users must read the How To Play section within the Over / Under game. As we mentioned earlier, you do not need to be a new customer to claim this promotion; you only need to be eligible. More information on eligibility can be found in the offer terms and conditions.

How to Claim the bet365 Over / Under Promotion

If the over under promotion from bet365 interests you, it is important that you understand how to claim it. This process has been explained below.

Head to bet365 using the link provided. Click the yellow Join button. This will open a second landing page. Here you should click the Play Free button. You will now need to create a new account or log in. Claim the offer each day (starting from 8 AM UK time) by placing an acca with 3-10 legs of over / under bets. Prizes will be given based on whether you place a winning accumulator.

Terms and Conditions of the Over Under bet365 Offer

There are various key terms and conditions users should be aware of before playing the Over Under bet365 game. These have been listed for your convenience here.

Full details of the bet365 Over Under Rules can be found on a dedicated page.

Acca can be placed each day the game is available.

The game resets at 8 AM UK time.

Over / Under accumulators must contain 3 – 10 legs.

Selections can be edited until the first leg of the acca goes live.

Users can win bet credits if their acca is successful.

Available Markets for the bet365 Over Under Bonus

When placing your accumulators at bet365, you must place them on one of the following markets to qualify.

NFL

Abbreviated from the National Football League, the NFL is the major football league in the US, so it is thrilling to see that users at bet365 can place accumulator bets on this market for the chance to win bet credits. The league consists of 32 clubs, which all compete for a chance to play in and win the Super Bowl.

NBA

The National Basketball Association is another top market you can place accumulators on when trying to win bet credits as part of this promotion. It is the main basketball league in North America and consists of top teams from Canada and the United States. Teams include: Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

NHL

Another well-loved sports market, the National Hockey League, is also available for accumulator bets. This league is composed of 25 teams from the United States and seven from Canada, making 32 total. Teams include the Montreal Canadiens, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins.

Alternative bet365 Promotions UK

Offer: Details: bet365 Prize Matcher Golden Chips, Free Spins or Cash. T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Three reveals will be available each day from 17:00 local time and the game grid will reset each week. Max. prize, time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad bet365 Bonus Code Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets using code CITYBONUS T&Cs: For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. #ad bet365 10 Days of Spins Up to 200 Free Spins for New Players T&Cs: Min. £10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Select prizes of 5, 10 or 20 Free Spins; 10 selections available within 20 days, 24 hours between each selection. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad bet365 Bingo Bonus Use CITYBINGO to Claim 100 Free Tickets + 50 Free Spins T&Cs: New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad bet365 6 Scores Win a Share of up to £250,000 T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Max prize value shared equally if there are multiple winners. Entry to 6 Scores Challenge is separate from standard bet placement and all bet365 offers do not apply. T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad bet365 Scratch To Win Win Up To £50 & Other Prizes T&Cs: New and eligible customers only. Available prizes: Bingo Tickets, Free Spins and cash. Prize not guaranteed. Max. prize, time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #ad bet365 Early Payout 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout T&Cs: Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Gamble Responsibly. Registration Required. #ad

Responsible Gambling

While playing at bet365, users can access a vast range of safer gambling tools to keep in control of their gambling habits. Available options include deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs, and self-exclusions. Users can also track their activity. The site also provides links to various gambling support organisations, these include: GambleAware, GamCare, and Gordon Moody (Therapy for Gambling Addiction). Be sure to use these whenever necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How to use bet credits bet365?

Bet credits at bet365 will be accessible in your account balance.

What are bet credits bet365?

Bet credits are additional funds provided by the sportsbook which allow users to place wagers on sports markets.

How long does a bet365 withdrawal take?

The bet365 withdrawal processing time is instant up to 4 hours.

Is bet365 legit and safe?

Yes. bet365 is safe and secure, licensed by the UKGC, making it completely legit.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.