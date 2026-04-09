Premier League Predictions: Arsenal and Man United cruise, Liverpool beaten again, and Man City too strong for Chelsea

EPL Predictions Week 32 - Start Betting on the Premier League!

The Premier League is FINALLY back this weekend after the international break and an added pause for the FA Cup quarter-finals. There is so much to play for at both ends of the table, and it’s a particularly pivotal period for Tottenham with Roberto De Zerbi set to take charge for the first time. Here, we analyse this weekend’s games and offer our predictions!

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Friday 10th April

West Ham v Wolves (8 pm)

The first game of the weekend sets the tone. West Ham’s dramatic late comeback against Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend, only to be denied in the penalty shoot-out, was a microcosm of their season; plenty of effort with little reward. They have the opportunity here, though, to pile the pressure on their relegation rivals with a home game against rock-bottom Wolves.

This is a must-win for Nuno Espirito Santo against his former club. Wolves will be relegated and have nothing but pride to play for, but they have lost just one of their last six in the league. They make for dangerous opposition, but West Ham’s greater need ought to give them the edge.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Wolves

Saturday 11th April

Arsenal v Bournemouth (12.30 pm)

From the bottom to the top of the table, where Arsenal will stretch their lead at the summit to 12 points, albeit having played two games more than Manchester City, with a win against Bournemouth. The Gunners weren’t at their fluent best against Sporting CP in midweek, but displayed the kind of solidity and grit that was missing in the EFL Cup final defeat and the shock FA Cup loss at Southampton.

That is bad news for a Bournemouth side that has not lost in the league since January 3, against Arsenal. Their run has included too many draws for them to make a significant move up the table, but the congested nature of the league means they are still in contention for a European spot.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth

Brentford v Everton (3 pm)

Everton have, very quietly, been one of the stories of the season. Their seemingly annual struggle against relegation has been replaced with a challenge for European qualification. David Moyes’ style of football is not always exciting, but it gets results. Brentford are level on points with the Toffees but have hit a sticky patch with one win in five league games. This is a big game in the race for Europa League qualification, and a draw would favour the visitors.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Everton

Burnley v Brighton (3 pm)

Brighton have been the model of inconsistency this season, but they could be nicely timing their run for European football next season. Four wins in five have seen the Seagulls climb to 10th, but they have a difficult run-in, meaning three points here are vital. That is definitely achievable against a Burnley side that has not won a league game at Turf Moor since October 18. We’re putting this in the ‘away banker’ category.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Brighton

Liverpool v Fulham (5.30 pm)

Liverpool were feeble at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with even boss Arne Slot admitting they were lucky not to be on the wrong end of a hammering. The Reds’ air of invincibility from last season has long since disappeared, and it seems inevitable that Slot will depart in the summer. The club needs to regain its mojo and, at the very least, finish in the top five to secure Champions League football. Fulham will see this as a real opportunity; it’s not often you go to Anfield to face a team looking vulnerable. Expect Harry Wilson to have a major say on his return to Merseyside.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Fulham

Sunday 12th April

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (2 pm)

Newcastle’s defeat to Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby has reopened the debate around Eddie Howe’s future, and it would be no surprise to see a parting of the ways in the summer. Given the amount spent, Newcastle’s demanding fanbase is probably right to expect better than 12th in the Premier League table. European qualification will still be expected and remains an achievable goal, although they need to start winning games, and quickly. Palace are most likely safe, but would like one more win to make absolutely sure.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (2 pm)

A huge game at both ends of the table. Forest’s win at Spurs last time out was impressive, and the international break came at exactly the wrong time for Vitor Pereira’s side. The hosts will start the game outside the bottom three, but knowing there is plenty of work to do to achieve Premier League survival. The news that the top flight will receive five entrants into next season’s Champions League was a huge boost for Villa, but with Liverpool and Chelsea breathing down their necks, they too have no margin for error.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Aston Villa

Sunderland v Tottenham (2 pm)

Another big game with Spurs under De Zerbi for the first time. His challenge will be to breathe new life into a squad that has looked lethargic all season. Spurs have the players to escape relegation, but they don’t have time for the Italian’s intricate methods to be implemented immediately, and it will be fascinating to see how they adapt.

Sunderland’s win at Newcastle means they have achieved all their season’s objectives and more. It has been a wonderful return to the Premier League for the Wearsiders, although one last push may be enough to secure European qualification. Both sides are likely to have some injured players back. A tough one to call, so we’ll sit on the fence.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Tottenham

Chelsea v Manchester City (4.30 pm)

Discounting the win over League One strugglers Port Vale in the FA Cup, it has been a difficult few weeks for Chelsea; out of the Champions League and beaten by Everton and Newcastle in the league. Liam Rosenior needs a top-five finish to win over the doubters, but their run-in suggests it could get worse before it gets better. A game with a Manchester City side in full flow is not one they will relish; likewise, games against Manchester United, Liverpool or Tottenham before the end of the season.

A win here would change the dynamic completely, but it’s tough to back them given City’s performance against Liverpool last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s latest overhaul at the Etihad has taken time to click, but they seem to have hit top gear when it counts. We think the visitors will be too strong here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

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Monday 13th April

Manchester United v Leeds (8 pm)

A classic Roses contest throws together two sides chasing points for different reasons. Few would have envisaged United being close to solidifying a Champions League place when they were bumbling along under Ruben Amorim. Still, Michael Carrick has transformed the mood at Old Trafford. United are now playing with a swagger that could be enough to overwhelm a Leeds side that won’t come and defend.

Daniel Farke’s men are on a wretched run that has seen them slip back into relegation danger. They will play on the front foot, but that could leave them vulnerable on the counter, and with Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko working nicely together, it could be a long evening for the Yorkshiremen.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-1 Leeds

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