Best Mobile Casinos 2025 – Best Casino Apps UK

Discover the Best Mobile Casinos with City AM

Mobile gaming has become so popular in recent years that it is actually now the most common form of online casino betting. As such, so many online casinos offer their services on mobile internet browsers and via apps, making it hard for players to establish which brands are worth joining. In the following article, players can find information on the top mobile casinos, what makes them the best, how to download them, top mobile payment methods, tips, and more.

Best Mobile Casinos for 2025

bet365 Casino – Best Mobile Casino Overall

Kicking off our list of the best mobile casinos in the UK is bet365 Casino. This excellent platform is available on mobile through mobile internet browsers and multiple apps. Some available bet365 apps include bet365 Games, bet365 Casino, bet365 Bingo, bet365 Poker, and bet365 Sports.

These mobile versions offer various games, promotions, payment methods, customer support, and more. Players can access all these using one login, which is a huge perk. However, downloading multiple apps can take up a lot of storage, so this is something to be wary of while playing.

Casino Features: Options at bet365 Casino: Games 🎰 Slots, Poker, Jackpots, Blackjack, Baccarat, Keno, Card Games, Bingo, Live Casino, & Miscellaneous titles. Mobile Versions 📱 Multiple apps and a mobile-compatible site. Available on iOS and Android devices. Promotions and Bonuses 🎁 Free Spins, Free Bets, Free Chips, Jackpots, Welcome Offer, Sports Offers, and more. Payment Methods 💳 Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Trustly, Pay By Bank App, Click to Pay, Wire Transfer, etc. Customer Support 🧑‍💻 Live Chat, Email, Social Media, Post, and Help Centre.

Hippodrome Casino – Best Selection of Mobile Casino Games

Next on our list is Hippodrome Casino. At this top mobile casino, players can enjoy one of the best gaming selections we have seen; in fact, the library is so good that players can find every type of game they could possibly want, including miscellaneous games like crash games, game shows, and dice games. Another exciting perk of Hippodrome Casino is that the site offers instant withdrawals. The only feature we would like to see improved at Hippodrome Casino mobile is the selection of promotions.

Casino Features: Options at Hippodrome Casino: Games 🎰 Live Casino, Slots, Jackpots, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Crash Games, Game Shows, Dice Games, Slingo, Instant Win, etc. Mobile Versions 📱 Available on iOS and Android via an app and mobile internet browsers. Promotions and Bonuses 🎁 Welcome Promotion, Tournaments, Drops and Wins, and Leaderboard Competitions. Payment Methods 💳 Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Neteller, Rapid Transfer, and Visa Electron. Customer Support 🧑‍💻 Extensive Help Centre, Live Chat and Email Support.

NetBet Casino – Best for Mobile Payment Methods

If you are looking for a mobile betting site that offers a wide range of payment methods, check out NetBet. Customers can utilise debit cards, prepaid cards, e-wallets, and mobile-exclusive payment methods at this top mobile casino. These payment methods are quick, easy to use, and have little to no transaction fees.

In addition to the great payment options available at NetBet Casino, users can also enjoy great games, promotions, and customer support options. The only issue we found when playing at NetBet Casino was that the site’s T&Cs may be difficult for some players to understand as they are long and detailed.

Casino Features: Options at NetBet Casino: Games 🎰 Megaways, Jackpots, Slots, Drops & Wins, Crash Games, Tables, Live Casino, Game Shows, Slingo, etc. Mobile Versions 📱 App and mobile internet browsers. Both can be accessed via iOS and Android devices. Promotions and Bonuses 🎁 Welcome Promotion, Scratch and Win, Free Spins, Prize Drop, Tournaments, Tokens, Weekly Bonuses, etc. Payment Methods 💳 Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Paysafecard, Payz, Trustly, Wire Transfer, Yaspa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Customer Support 🧑‍💻 Request Form, FAQs, Help Centre, and Live Chat.

Jackpot City UK – Best Mobile Casino for New Players

Jackpot City UK holds the fourth spot on our list for many reasons, but most notable is the site and app design. The platforms are easy to use and navigate, making them perfect for less experienced players. Games on the site are organised neatly into categories to help customers find exactly what they want.

In addition to this, players can filter games by the software provider or utilise the search bar to find exactly what they want. Players can find common payment methods, various promotions, and two decent support options. However, we would like to see some more support options added in the future.

Casino Features: Options at Jackpot City UK: Games 🎰 Slots, Jackpots, Live Casino, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Crash Games, Slingo, Game Shows, Dice Games, Instant Win, etc. Mobile Versions 📱 An app which can be downloaded on iOS and Android. Also available via mobile internet browsers. Promotions and Bonuses 🎁 Free Spins, Drops and Wins, Daily Tournaments, Money Wheel, and Leaderboards. Payment Methods 💳 Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa Electron and Neteller. Customer Support 🧑‍💻 Help Centre and Live Chat.

Monopoly Casino – Best for Mobile Promotions and Bonuses

Monopoly Casino is taking the final spot on our list. This is currently the best mobile casino if you are looking for various promotions and bonuses. At Monopoly Casino, users can find promotions which are available to both new and existing players and offer a range of bonuses, including free spins, free games, and bonus funds. Customers can also take part in tournaments and refer a friend promos. The only issue we found is that the site does not offer as many payment methods as we would typically like to see.

Casino Features: Options at Monopoly Casino: Games 🎰 Slingo, Slots, Live Casino, Monopoly Exclusives, Bingo, Free Games, Roulette, Blackjack, Keno, Solitaire, etc. Mobile Versions 📱 Download it from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store or access it on mobile internet browsers. Promotions and Bonuses 🎁 Game of the Week, Drops and Wins, Cash Wheel, New Customer Offer, Tournaments, Refer a Friend, etc. Payment Methods 💳 Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Customer Support 🧑‍💻 Extensive Help Centre, Live Chat, and Email.

Mobile Casino App Ratings

Casino App: iOS Rating: Android Rating: Bet365 Casino ★★★★ 4.4 ★★★★ 4.1 Hippodrome Casino ★★★ 3.1 ★★ 2.2 Netbet Casino ★★★ 2.8 ★★★ 2.9 Jackpot City Casino ★★ 2.6 ★★ 2.2 Monopoly Casino ★★★★★ 4.7 ★★★★★ 4.7

How To Download a Mobile Casino App

Downloading an online casino app is simple and straightforward but varies slightly depending on your device. Follow the steps below to download a casino app on your device.

Android Devices

This process applies to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones and tablets.

Figure out which online casino with a mobile app interests you the most. Locate the Google Play Store on your device and search for your chosen casino. Press the ‘Install’ button and enter your password if required. Wait for the app to install; it should be easily found on your device’s home screen. Open the app. Create your account or log into one you have already created. Be sure to claim the welcome bonus if you’re creating a new account.

iOS Devices

The following steps are suitable for iPhones, iPods, and iPads.

Decide on a mobile casino that best suits your needs and wants, and create an account with it. This is easier to do on a desktop but not necessary here. Head to the App Store of your device and locate the search bar. Here, you should search for your chosen casino. Click the ‘Get’ button. You may be required to enter your Apple ID password here. This will start the download process. Once downloaded, the application will be available on your home screen. Press the icon to open the app. Now log in to your existing account or create a new one. If applicable, be sure to claim the welcome bonus.

Features of a Top Mobile Casino Site

There are so many mobile casinos out there that it is hard for many players to differentiate the best from the average. To help users do their own research and justify our above list, we have compiled the criteria we used to pick the best mobile casinos.

Usability

The site design of a mobile casino is vital in making it worthwhile; as such, a key criterion we look at is the site’s usability. We look to ensure that the site is easy to use for both new and experienced players. Everything should be well organised, with games, promotions, support, and payment methods all placed into categories. Even better if the site offers a search tool. We expect the top sites to also have the highest quality graphics, as anything less than this can cause a player’s online gaming experience to become tiresome.

Gaming Titles

When playing at the best mobile casino, players should be able to find a vast range of gaming titles from all categories and top software providers in the industry. Available gaming categories should include slots, tables, bingo, scratchcards, live casino titles, and miscellaneous games. Software providers to look out for include Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, IGT Studios, Red Tiger, and Play’N Go. All games should have top graphics, be easy to understand, and have fair minimum betting amounts and maximum winnings. Having a range is important as it allows players with all preferences to have fun.

App and/or Mobile Site

There are two ways in which online casinos can be enjoyed on mobile devices. The first is by being compatible with mobile internet browsers, while the second is via a dedicated mobile application. Of course, the best mobile casinos will need to be available on one of these forms; however, we believe that the absolute best mobile casinos offer their services on both. This is great as it allows users to pick which suits their needs or it allows them to switch between the services.

Promotions and Bonuses

The next stand-out feature of a good casino app or mobile casino is the selection of promotions and bonuses available to users. Bonuses are great as they allow customers to boost their available funds to play with. They come in many forms, all with varying terms and conditions and availabilities, so it’s important to pay close attention when looking to claim them. Some common promotions include free spins, bonus funds, cashback, refer a friend, no wagering, no deposit, and more, some of which are discussed later in this article.

Payment Options

A large perk of playing at mobile-compatible casinos is that they have additional payment methods accessible. So not only will players find all the same methods as the ones offered on the desktop site, but they will also be able to utilise more convenient options. Mobile exclusive payment methods include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Boku, and Pay By Mobile, all of which are discussed later in this. Other payment methods

include debit cards (e.g. Visa and Mastercard), e-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers. These options should have fair transaction limits, be easy to use, and be secure.

Customer Support

If users require support while playing at any top mobile casino, they should be able to access a range of customer support methods to answer their questions and offer solutions to any problems they are experiencing. The customer support team should be friendly, fast and knowledgeable. Available options can include live chat, email, forum, phone number, FAQ page, help centre, and responsible gambling links. We like to see at least two of the previously listed methods, but the more options there are, the better.

Licence(s) and Security

Customers should also prioritise their safety when playing online, so it is important to sign up only for sites with the appropriate licencing and security measures in place. For starters, to operate legally in the UK, any online casino, mobile or otherwise, must have a licence from the UKGC (UK Gambling Commission). The site should also have various security measures in place to ensure that a player’s information and funds are safe. Security measures to look for include SSL Encryption, eCORGA Checks, two-factor authentication, firewalls, regular audits, and more.

Top Casino Bonuses for Mobiles

Below, we have listed and explained the best types of promotions players can find at online casino apps and mobile casino sites.

Free Spins: These are a type of bonus that allows users to play and spin a slot without using their own funds. All free spins bonuses will be different, and factors such as restrictions, spin value, wagering requirements, max winnings, and minimum deposits will change.

These are a type of bonus that allows users to play and spin a slot without using their own funds. All free spins bonuses will be different, and factors such as restrictions, spin value, wagering requirements, max winnings, and minimum deposits will change. No-Deposit Bonuses: These are exactly what you’d imagine: a bonus that does not require a deposit to be claimed. No-deposit bonuses come in many forms, so be sure to keep an eye out.

These are exactly what you’d imagine: a bonus that does not require a deposit to be claimed. No-deposit bonuses come in many forms, so be sure to keep an eye out. No Wagering Offers: These promotions do not have wagering requirements attached to any part of the bonus. They come in many forms.

These promotions do not have wagering requirements attached to any part of the bonus. They come in many forms. Bonus Funds: This is when a mobile casino offers players additional funds to play with. These funds can typically be used for all games offered on the site, but be sure to read the T&Cs before claiming them.

This is when a mobile casino offers players additional funds to play with. These funds can typically be used for all games offered on the site, but be sure to read the T&Cs before claiming them. Cashback Promos: A bonus that returns a percentage of a player’s losses when they deposit and wager a certain amount over time.

Best Mobile Payment Methods

Players can use various mobile payment methods when playing at a mobile casino. We have listed these options below.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a mobile e-wallet that users can connect to their chosen payment method and use to make deposits and sometimes withdrawals at mobile casinos. The wallet can hold multiple bank cards simultaneously, which means customers can add as many payment options as they want. The service is available on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Google Pay

If you don’t have an Apple device that allows you to use Apple Pay, Google Pay is the alternative. Google Pay functions like Apple Pay, which means users can store multiple banking methods in one mobile wallet and then use them to make transactions. This e-wallet works on most Android devices.

Pay By Mobile

Another common way to make transactions at mobile casino sites is via Pay By Mobile. This method has a dedicated app and uses QR codes and Near-field communication technology. Both of these factors allow players to make quick and easy payments using their mobile device, iOS or Android.

Boku

Boku is the oldest mobile payment network among the listed companies, and it is used by various global companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Apple. It works by charging the user’s mobile phone bill, which can be paid off when paying the monthly bill. This is the most straightforward mobile payment method, but it can also be easy to get carried away with, so always keep an eye on your spending.

Mobile Casinos vs Desktop Casinos

Mobile Casinos Pros ✅ Cons ❌ – Gameplay can be taken on the go

– Exclusive bonuses are often available

– Can download apps or play on mobile internet browsers

– Personalised gaming on casino apps

– Additional payment methods

– Many slot studios put mobile gameplay first – Smaller screen

– Mobile apps can take up storage

– Smaller selection of games

Desktop Casino Pros ✅ Cons ❌ – Larger screen

– No storage is taken up

– Often have a larger gaming selection

– Better graphics

– Easier to navigate – Limited as to where you can play

– Less personalised gaming experience

– Laptops aren’t as transportable

Tips for Boosting Your Mobile Gameplay

Playing your favourite casino games on mobile is fun and exciting, but you can improve this experience in various ways. We have listed these tips below.

Charge Your Device: Nothing is more annoying than your game cutting out in the middle of playing, so it is important to ensure your device is fully charged to prevent this. Connect to Stable Internet: Your internet connection will greatly impact your gameplay enjoyment. A poor connection will lead to slow loading speeds, bad graphics, and restricted play. As such, customers should ensure their internet is stable. Claim Bonuses: Most online casinos will offer a range of bonuses to new and existing customers. These bonuses offer users additional funds to play with; this can come in many forms, including free spins, free bets, bonus funds, cashback, and more. Try Different Games: There are so many games available at online casino sites, so to make the most of your gaming experience, we recommend trying out a range of these. Different games will have different themes, graphics, features, bet limits, and sometimes rules, so users are bound to experience contrasting experiences no matter their game. Available hames include slots, tables, live games, bingo, and keno. Gamble Responsibly: It is easy to get carried away while playing at top mobile casinos, as you can take your gameplay on the go. As such, it is vital that players ensure they are gambling responsibly. Users can do this by setting their budgets or utilising available responsible gambling tools; more details can be found below.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling responsibly is vital to getting the most enjoyment out of your mobile gaming experience. As such, knowing the methods you can use to ensure this is important. For starters, all of the top mobile casinos will offer some, if not all, of the following methods: timeouts, self-exclusions, deposit limits, and account suspension.

If these methods do not interest you or aren’t enough, there are various independent and government-controlled gambling help authorities, like the ones listed below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best mobile casino?

Our personal favourite mobile casino is bet365 Casino. The brand also offers various dedicated mobile apps.

Are all online casinos available on mobile?

Unfortunately, not all online casinos can be accessed on mobile; however, almost all can, including the most popular sites.

Do mobile casinos offer real money games?

Yes, plenty of casino apps pay real money through their gaming selection.

Are casino apps safe?

Yes, provided that the UKGC licences the brand and has the appropriate security and safety measures in place (e.g. eCORGA and SSL encryption).

