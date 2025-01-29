Best Casino Bonus Offers – Promotions at Top Online Casinos in January 2025

Discover the Best Online Casino Bonuses with City AM

There are so many online casino bonuses available at UK casino sites that it is almost impossible to differentiate between them. So, the team at CityAM has created this detailed guide to provide you with everything you need to know about online casino bonuses.

In the review below, users can find the best casinos for bonuses, types of promotions, a guide on how to claim, terms and conditions to look out for, and more.

List Of The Best Casino Bonus UK Offers

Bet365 Games – 10 Days of Free spins

This offer is available to new and fully verified customers only. Eligible customers must have a minimum of £10 in lifetime deposits. T&Cs apply.

Pub Casino – 100% Up To £100

Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions.

Monopoly Casino – 30 Free Spins on MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion

*Click for full Rules. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

Jackpot City UK – £100 Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins

New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply) Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Jackpot City Gold Blitz once you staked £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

William Hill Vegas – Get a 400% Deposit Bonus up to £40

18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BASS40 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Min. £10 deposit and stake on Big Bass Bonanza only. Max. bonus £40 with 35x wagering to use on Big Bass Bonanza only. Bonus expires 24 hours from issue. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #Ad

NetBet Casino – Up to 500 Free Spins

New players, £10+ deposit, no e-wallets/prepaid cards, up to 500 Free Spins, 40x Plt on Free Spins winnings. T&Cs apply.

Neptune Play – 100% Up To £200 + 25 Extra Spins

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Gambleaware.org. New Players Only. Min. Deposit £10. Wagering Requirement: 40x. Promotion available for 72 hours. Full T&Cs Apply.

NRG Casino – 80 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza

Sign Up using the Promo Code nrg80 and make a minimum deposit of £25. Then wager a minimum of £25 on any casino slots and receive 80 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. This promotion is for new customers only. Customers must be 18+. The free spins will be credited within 48 hours from qualification.

talkSPORT BET Casino – £40 in Casino Bonuses + 40 Free Spins

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and wager £10+ on selected slot games in 7 days. Get 40 Free Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races and £40 in Slot Bonuses for set games, 30 days expiry, 40x wagering, max redeem £1,000. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org. Please gamble responsibly.

Grosvenor Casino – Deposit £20 Play with £50

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MIN DEPOSIT £20 (EXC PAYPAL). MAX BONUS £30, BONUS AMOUNT NON-WITHDRAWABLE, PLAYABLE ON SELECTED GAMES ONLY. 30X WAGERING FOR £30 BONUS. EXPORES WITHIN 30 DAYS. MAX WIN £2,000. *T&CS APPLY.

Hippodrome Casino – £100 Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins

New customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Bonanza once you have staked £20. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

888 Casino – 30 Free Spins + 200% Bonus Up To £200

Free Spins offer: New customers with a UK/Ireland registration address; re-registered ineligible. Free Spins set at £0.10 each; claim via SMS within 48 hours and use within 14 days. valid on selected games. Full T&Cs apply Deposit offer: First-time depositors • Min deposit £10 • Claim within 48 hours • Expires in 90 days • 30X wagering • Valid on selected slots • UK and Ireland only • Full T&Cs apply.

Bally Casino – 30 Free Spins on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways

*Click for full Rules. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager (excl. sports betting). 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on Secrets of the Phoenix Megaways. Spins value: 20p each. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

All British Casino – 100% Up To £100 + 10% Cashback

Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 |

Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded | Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included | T&C’s apply

LeoVegas Casino – 50 Free Spins when you play £10

New cust only. Opt in & deposit £10+ in 7 days & wager 1x in 7 days on any eligible casino game (excluding live casino and table games) for 50 Free Spins. Wagering contributions vary. Free Spins worth 10p each on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Mr Vegas Casino – 100% Up To £200

Get 100% deposit bonus up to £200 on your first deposit. Your bonus is immediately available for activation after you have made your first deposit. To activate your bonus, go to “My Profile” → “My Bonuses”. With only 35 times wager requirement!

Videoslots – 11 Wager Free Spins + 100% Bonus Up To £200

Register now and receive a 100% deposit bonus up to £200 on your first deposit. Your bonus os immediately available for activation after you have made your first deposit. All you need to do is go to “My Profile” → “My Bonuses”. Wagering requirement of 35 times. For the second part, claim your 11 Free Spins!

Our Top Picks of Casinos for Bonuses and Promotions

Bonus: 100% Up To £100 Min Deposit: £10 Bonus Code: N/A Wagering Requirements: x40 Max Winnings: N/A Expiry: N/A T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

This top online casino is known for offering a wide selection of options in all categories. This includes various games, software providers, payment methods, promotions, and even sports betting markets. Having a wide variety means that players with all types of preferences should have an enjoyable online casino experience. Customers can get started today by following the simple registration process.

As we mentioned before, Pub Casino offers a range of casino promotions. Although it doesn’t yet offer a loyalty program, users can also find bonuses for a selection of sports markets. Games at Pub Casino come from some of the following top software providers: Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Novomatic, Play’n Go, Blueprint Gaming, and Pragmatic Play.

Bonus Selection:

Pub Casino is known to offer various top promotions to keep users’ gameplay interesting, which is how it easily secured a spot on this list. Pub Casino is currently offering an excellent welcome promotion and many casino tournaments for users to enjoy. Although it is primarily featured on this list as a casino site, it also offers multiple sports betting offers, including ACCA boosts.

Pros ✅:

Games of all varieties

Simple registration process

Extensive FAQ section

Games from top software providers

Decent selection of payment methods

Cons❌:

Long terms and conditions

No VIP or loyalty program

Bonus: 30 Free Spins Min Deposit: £10 Bonus Code: N/A Wagering Requirements: N/A Max Winnings: N/A Expiry: N/A T&Cs: *Click for full Rules. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply. ‡ Current Jackpots are across selected games.

Monopoly Casino really lives up to its name thanks to its exciting and unique site design, which is based on the game and range of exclusive Monopoly-themed games. Speaking of design, Monopoly Casino has also created a dedicated mobile app which can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices. Players can also enjoy daily free games and the range of great gaming titles.

Those who need additional support while playing will be pleased to learn that the customer support options at Monopoly Casino are available 24/7. Although we would typically like to see more options, the available choices are great.

Bonus Selection:

While playing at Monopoly Casino, customers can find various bonuses and promotions, notably free games. Other bonuses include refer-a-friend, community promotions, cash prizes, box bonanzas, and more. As a part of these promotions, users can earn free spins, bonus funds, and, of course, free games, among other prizes. It is vital to read all terms and conditions before claiming a Monopoly Casino bonus, or any promotion for that matter.

Pros ✅:

Fun Monopoly theme

Daily free games

Withdrawals have no fees attached

Dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android

24/7 customer support

Cons❌:

A limited number of payment methods

Only two support contact options are available

Bonus: £100 Bonus + 100 FS Min Deposit: £20 Bonus Code: N/A Wagering Requirements: 50x Max Winnings: N/A Expiry: N/A T&Cs: New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply) Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Jackpot City Gold Blitz once you staked £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

Jackpot City is another online casino site that offers some of the best promotions we have seen, as you can tell by the exciting and generous welcome offer. In addition to this bonus, users can also find a range of alternative offers and regular free spins promos. What makes these bonuses so great is that they are available on the large selection of top slot games on the site, including the miscellaneous titles.

Speaking of games, all titles are from the top software providers in the industry. However, annoyingly, you must have created an account and be logged in to view the site fully. The site is easy to use, so players should not have to use the customer support methods for this reason, although the selection is limited.

Bonus Selection:

There are five great promotions available at Jackpot City Casino, which is much more than other online casinos. Each promotion is extremely generous, easy to claim, and fair, though users should still read all terms and conditions. The bonuses available include the welcome offer, mega money wheel, cash drops, daily tournaments, and the roulette leaderboard. Sign up to Jackpot City to get your hands on these great offers today!

Pros ✅:

Organised and easy-to-use site

A decent number of promotions

10+ software providers

Miscellaneous games

Free spins promotions are offered regularly

Cons❌:

Would like to see more support options

Must log in to explore the site fully

Bonus: 400% Bonus up to £400 Min Deposit: £10 Bonus Code: BASS40 Wagering Requirements: 35x Max Winnings: N/A Expiry: 09/01/2024 T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BASS40 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Min. £10 deposit and stake on Big Bass Bonanza only. Max. bonus £40 with 35x wagering to use on Big Bass Bonanza only. Bonus expires 24 hours from issue. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #Ad

William Hill has been a household name when it comes to online gambling for many years, in both the UK and many other countries. As such, it holds licences from the top gambling authorities: the Gibraltar Gambling Authority, Malta Gambling Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission. The site is easy to use and has top graphics, which makes it a pleasurable experience for new and existing users.

The site also offers fantastic apps that can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices. However, if you do encounter an issue, there are a limited number of customer support options. The FAQ section is extensive and should answer any questions you have.

Bonus Selection:

Of all the sites mentioned, William Hill easily has the largest number of promotions and bonuses available to all types of customers: new, experienced, and loyal. The William Hill bonuses are available for a range of casino games and sports betting markets. Promotional rewards include free bingo, spins, bonus funds, boosts, money back, extra places, and more. Head to William Hill to check these out!

Pros ✅:

Fresh and uncluttered site

Range of popular gaming titles

Apps for iOS and Android

GBGA, MGA and UKGC licences

Large FAQ section

Cons❌:

Few customer support options

A limited number of sportsbook promotions

Bonus: 200% up to £200 Min Deposit: £10 Bonus Code: N/A Wagering Requirements: 30x Max Winnings: N/A Expiry: 90 days

While it sometimes gets overshadowed by some of these other brands we’ve covered, 888 Casino shouldn’t be overlooked. It sports a slick, modern web design with thousands of games to play, all from your favourite developers! And we can’t ignore the excellent casino apps, available for all three of 888’s major gambling services, which run smoothly on iOS and Android devices, letting you take your gaming on the go!

Whether you access 888 Casino online or through your smartphone, you can easily claim all the generous 888 casino bonus offers and use any of their extensive range of payment options.

Pros ✅:

1000s of casino games

Many payment options

Highly rated mobile apps

Features original games

Many responsible gambling tools

Cons❌:

Live chat limited to VIP members

Limited ongoing promotions

Types of Online Casino Bonuses

There are many types of casino bonuses available online, so to help you distinguish between them, the team at CityAM have explained the most popular types of bonuses.

🤗 Welcome Bonuses

A welcome bonus is a promotion offered by a casino to entice new players to join the site. This offer comes in many different forms, including the ones listed and explained below. As you can imagine, this type of offer is only available to new users and can only be claimed once. The welcome promotion tends to be the most generous offer on the site. Like all bonuses, there will be long terms and conditions that must be read before claiming.

🎁 Casino Bonus No Deposit

This type of promotion is exactly what you’d imagine: a promotion which does not require a deposit to be claimed. No deposit casino bonuses are a type of welcome bonus. This promotion can be claimed in one of two ways: the first by simply creating an account with the casino and verifying it, and the second by doing the previous steps and entering a valid payment method (no deposit needs to be made).

💷 Matched Deposit Offer

When players make a deposit at an online casino as a part of these welcome offers, the deposit will be matched up to a certain amount. For example, when claiming a 100% deposit bonus, if you deposit £10, you will receive an additional £10 to play with, as this is 100% of your initial deposit. There will be minimum deposit and maximum bonus funds set out in the terms and conditions, so be sure to read them carefully. Matched deposit offers can be available to new and existing customers.

👑 Loyalty Programmes

Online casinos offer VIP Programmes and loyalty schemes to reward returning customers at the site. These rewards come in many different forms, including free spins, bonus funds, cashback offers, and more. These programmes will have levels that can be moved up in one of two ways: by logging in consistently for a certain number of days or by depositing a specific amount. All of the best online casinos will offer VIP programmes for users to enjoy.

🎰 Free Spins

Free spins are additional spins offered by a casino to be used on the slot games offered at the site. These spins can sometimes be restricted to specific games, but these are usually the top gaming titles such as Stardust, Immortal Romance, and Gonzo’s Quest. Free spins will usually have a predetermined value (typically £0.10 per spin) and will allow users to win real money. These promotions usually have minimum deposits, wagering requirements, and maximum winnings, so be sure to read and meet all terms and conditions.

💰 Cashback Promos

This type of promotion is offered as a percentage and will return part of a player’s total loss over a set period of time. The percentage will vary from casino to casino and offer to offer, so it is important to read the terms and conditions carefully before claiming. This promotion is great as it allows users to compensate for losses and try again with their previous funds. A cashback promotion typically will not allow you to simply withdraw the returned funds.

🚫 No Wagering Bonuses

Another self-explanatory bonus: no-wagering offers are promotions that do not have any wagering requirements attached; this means that anything a player wins with their bonus funds can be withdrawn straight away. Like all promotions, these bonuses will still have other T&Cs to look out for, such as minimum deposits and maximum winnings. These offers are quite rare, so we always recommend taking advantage of them when possible.

📱 Mobile Exclusive Promotions

These promotions are available exclusively to players using one of the site’s mobile versions. Mobile bonuses come in various forms and can include any of the previously listed promotions. This type of bonus should be available to both iOS and Android users. Players love this type of promotion because it means they can enjoy playing their favourite games with additional funds on the go.

How To Claim a Casino Promotion

Claiming the best online casino bonus should be quick and simple; however, the steps will differ slightly depending on the offer or even the casino. As such, below, we have listed the most common ways users can claim a generic welcome bonus (the most popular promotion) from a top online casino.

Pick a site with a decent welcome promotion. The sites on our list all have great options. Head to the site. Once there, click the ‘Sign Up’ button (or any alternative wording). Create your account and ensure you enter all required information correctly. Be sure to read the terms and conditions before claiming the offer. You may need to opt in or enter a promo code to claim the bonus. Meet the minimum deposit requirements (if applicable). Wait for this bet to settle; you should then receive your bonus funds. Start playing!

What Makes a Good Casino Promotion?

So many online casino promotions are available, so how do you differentiate the good from the bad? We’re here to help; below are all the factors to consider when deciding whether or not a promotion is worth claiming.

Easy To Claim: A long and complicated claiming process can take a bonus from exciting to frustrating. Players should be able to claim their chosen promotion with ease, regardless of the type.

A long and complicated claiming process can take a bonus from exciting to frustrating. Players should be able to claim their chosen promotion with ease, regardless of the type. Available on a Wide Selection of Games: Players should be able to use their bonus on whichever game interests them; as such, the best casino promotions will allow the bonus funds to be used on a wide selection of games.

Players should be able to use their bonus on whichever game interests them; as such, the best casino promotions will allow the bonus funds to be used on a wide selection of games. Acceptable Bonus Value: Various T&Cs affect the value of a bonus. These include maximum winnings, minimum deposits, and wagering requirements. The more generous these terms, the better.

Various T&Cs affect the value of a bonus. These include maximum winnings, minimum deposits, and wagering requirements. The more generous these terms, the better. Availability to Users: The top promotions should be available to all types of players, including new and existing, experienced and inexperienced, iOS and Android users, and customers playing on various devices.

Terms and Conditions to Look Out For

Many terms and conditions are attached to the best casino bonuses in the UK, so it is important to understand what to look out for. Below are the most impactful terms and conditions you’ll find attached to a casino offer.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements apply to winnings earned from bonus funds. Users must wager their winnings a certain number of times before withdrawing anything. The lower these requirements, the better. Different games will also have different weightings in terms of wagering requirements.

Maximum Winnings

Some bonuses will cap the winnings users can earn from a bonus; this means that if users win over the maximum amount, the additional funds will be forfeited. As you can imagine, the higher this cap, the better, as players do not want to miss out on any winnings.

There are various expiration dates attached to casino bonuses that players need to consider and remember. For starters, all bonuses will only be available for a limited time. On top of this, most bonuses will require users to claim within a set period of time. Other expiration dates will cause the bonus to expire if not used within a certain period or if the wagering requirements are not met in time.

Game and Payment Restrictions

Some promotions have restrictions relating to games and payment methods. This means that users can only claim the bonus using specific payment options and can only use it on certain games. The fewer restrictions, the more enjoyable the bonus will be.

Minimum Deposits

To claim most casino promotions users will need to make a minimum deposit, with the only exception to this rule being no deposit casino bonuses. Minimum deposit requirements will vary but the most common is £10, though there are some promotions which have even lower min deposit requirements, such as £5, £3 and £1 deposit bonuses.

Best Bonus Payment Methods

Another area that offers players many options is payment methods. When claiming a casino bonus, users can typically choose from the following top options.

Visa and Mastercard

Visa and Mastercard are the two largest payment providers in the world, so they are almost always offered at online casino sites. They are available as debit cards and prepaid cards. They allow users to make direct and secure payments, though they tend to be slower than other payment options.

Skrill

This digital e-wallet is another popular payment provider at online casinos, thanks to its anonymity and ease of use. Skrill has extra layers of security, as users don’t have to enter their banking information directly into the casino. It also has fraud monitoring, two-factor authentication, and SSL encryption technology.

PayPal

PayPal is a globally used online payment service that has become widely popular at online casino sites in the UK. It is commonly used to claim exciting promotions. PayPal is also great for a range of other reasons, including its dedicated mobile app, which allows users to manage their spending.

Paysafecard

This online payment service is a fantastic prepaid card which has become one of the most widely used payment methods at online casino sites, particularly when claiming casino bonuses like the ones listed in this article. Users tend to be so fond of this method that they do not have to share personal payment information with the site.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is an online cryptocurrency and is easily the most well-known crypto method currently available. Although not as commonly offered as the previously listed payment methods, Bitcoin is just as secure and easy to use, especially since it allows users to make completely anonymous transactions at the casino.

Responsible Gambling

It is easy to get carried away while gambling online, especially if you are claiming a huge host of casino promotions, as it is very easy to lose track of your personal spending. As such, players should always make note of and monitor their betting and utilise the responsible gambling tools provided by the site. Some of the tools you can expect to find include time-outs, self-exclusion, deposit limits, and more.

For instant help with your gambling habits, try one of the following:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best UK casino bonus?

Each new online casino bonus is different and some will be better than others depending on the casino such as no deposit casino bonuses. However, we typically enjoy no wagering bonuses the most.

Can I claim more than one casino bonus at once?

Yes, players can do this by signing up to multiple casinos or by claiming more than one bonus on a site. However, it is important to keep track of terms and conditions as they will all be different.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements are attached to bonus winnings and require users to wager their winnings a certain number of times before they can withdraw anything.

Are casino bonuses a scam?

No, as long as you sign up for a secure site licenced by the UKGC and meet all the promotion’s terms and conditions.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.