PayPal Casino Sites 2025 - Find the Best PayPal Casinos UK

Did you know you can use PayPal at online casinos? Many top sites accept PayPal for quick deposits and withdrawals! We list and review the best PayPal Casino sites, explaining our ranking and how to deposit and withdraw.

The Top 5 Casinos that take PayPal

Top PayPal Deposit Casino Sites Reviewed

Below, we have ranked and reviewed the best PayPal Casino sites and explored the various payment methods, minimum deposits, and maximum withdrawals.

A well-established and recognised online casino and betting brand, bet365 Casino offers an impressive gaming library of over 1,000 games from top software providers. It holds a license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), ensuring players of its legitimacy and security. It is a modern and immersive gaming platform, where navigation is simple, on an organised platform that is fully compatible with mobile devices. A range of payment methods is accepted at the site, enabling players to make fast and secure withdrawals.

William Hill Vegas, an experienced and long-standing online casino and sports betting platform, offers a traditional online casino gaming experience at its site. It offers a selection of popular and new casino titles, alongside various promotions for players to claim during their time playing. It is fully mobile compatible, allowing players to enjoy their favourite game on the go. A dedicated mobile app is also available for both iOS and Android, offering an enhanced gameplay experience.

A sleek and modern online casino site, Casino Kings impresses right from the get-go with its luxury black-and-gold theme. It draws players in to explore, and they can expect to find a fantastic selection of casino games from top providers. There are several online slots, table games, live casino titles, and more for players to enjoy, all featuring top-quality and seamless gameplay. The site design is excellent, and the platform is responsive. Everything is well-organised and easy to find, creating a top-notch online gaming experience.

A well-designed and user-friendly online casino, Pub Casino offers a range of features tailored to suit all types of casino players. It has an impressive gaming library featuring the most popular, classic, and newest slots, alongside a range of table games and live casino tables. It also provides a top sports betting platform. It accepts a range of payment methods supporting instant deposits and fast withdrawals, all via secure and recognised names in the country.

A modern and immersive online casino, 888 Casino offers an impressive and attractive interface that draws players in. It has a fantastic gaming library full of popular slot games from top provider Microgaming, providing top-quality gameplay to players. It accepts a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, ensuring safe and secure transactions. There are a variety of casino bonuses up for grabs, and a dedicated mobile app is available to enable playing on the go for players from wherever they are, any time they like.

How We Pick a Top PayPal Casino UK

Most online casinos offer PayPal as a payment option, so what exactly makes the sites on our list stand out from the rest? In this section, we have detailed the criteria for top PayPal casinos.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

To be one of the top PayPal casino sites, there must be a valuable welcome bonus and attractive ongoing customer offers available. This will not only attract new players to a site, but also keep them coming back. We expect to see offers such as free spins, no deposit bonuses, cashback, and prizes, to name a few, with welcome bonuses often containing more than one of these incentives.

Transaction Limits & Speeds

A PayPal Casino will provide smooth and seamless transactions, whether it is making a deposit or withdrawing funds from your account. Deposits should be completed instantly, with withdrawals processed in a matter of hours, and returned to players’ PayPal accounts within 24-72 hours. It is also worth checking for any transaction limits when using PayPal, which can include deposit and withdrawal limits. For example, the minimum deposit at most online casinos that accept PayPal is £10.

Game Variety

We review the gaming library at each casino with PayPal to ensure that it has a strong selection of games to suit a variety of different playing preferences. We expect to see a selection of slot titles, classic table games, live casino games, bingo, and even exclusive titles at some platforms. We also verify that our titles feature content from many of the top software providers in the industry, ensuring top-quality gameplay.

Site Usability and Experience

We thoroughly inspect a site to ensure it provides a positive user experience. We check that it is easy to use for returning and first-time players, as well as being responsive and organised. The appearance of any PayPal Casino UK is one of the primary determining factors in whether players want to sign up or look elsewhere, so a well-designed, intuitive, and visually appealing website and user experience are essential.

Security

The PayPal Casino UK sites that we recommend are all licensed by the UKGC, ensuring strict regulatory compliance with things such as responsible gambling, fair play, and player safety and security. These sites will also contain the latest and industry-standard security and encryption software. Two-factor authentication can also be implemented across certain sites for an added layer of protection.

Alternative Payment Systems

PayPal Casino sites will also offer alternative payment options for players in case PayPal is unavailable or inaccessible. This includes various other options such as debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, alternative e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, bank transfers, and more. These will also be fast, secure, and reliable payment systems that players can trust.

Customer Support

The support options available at a PayPal Casino must be of a high standard. This includes having a detailed FAQ or Help Centre where players can access resolutions to queries themselves in the first instance. There must also be several methods by which players can reach out, including live chat, email, phone, web form, social media channels, or WhatsApp. At least one of these methods must be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Using PayPal: A Detailed Guide

Using PayPal for your transactions at an online casino is straightforward. Below, we have provided guides to deposits and withdrawals with PayPal.

Deposits with PayPal

Making a deposit into your PayPal Casino UK account is really quick and simple. We have put together a guide below to help you get started.

Sign up or sign in to your PayPal Casino account. Navigate to the banking section of your account. Select to make a deposit, and choose a payment method. Enter the amount that you wish to deposit into your account and confirm. Your deposit should arrive in your account within seconds, thanks to PayPal’s instant and fast transactions. Go ahead and start playing games. Enjoy!

Withdrawals Using PayPal

So, you have now played some games and even got yourself some winnings that you want to withdraw, but how do you do this? Some more steps for you to follow are below:

At your PayPal Casino sites, return to the banking section. Request to make a withdrawal, selecting your desired payment method. Enter the amount that you want to withdraw. Confirm the amount and wait for this to be processed. Once processed, players should receive their funds within 1-5 working days. Enjoy!

Types of PayPal Payment Methods

PayPal offers a variety of payment options, suitable for both personal and business use, as well as mobile transactions, and for sending and receiving money. We have taken a closer look at some of these in more detail.

PayPal Access Card

Now referred to as a PayPal Debit Card, the PayPal Access Card can be used both online and in-store to make purchases anywhere that accepts Mastercard. It allows you to make purchases using your PayPal balance and sometimes offers the ability to receive cash back on certain purchases and categories. This can be in the form of a physical card or a digital card on your device.

PayPal App

The PayPal app is available for both iOS and Android devices, enabling users to quickly send and receive money from family and friends, as well as from sellers, businesses, and more. It is free to download and keeps all transactions in one place, making it simpler and easier. It also allows for payments to be made on phones and watches, as well as making payments at online casinos quicker and secure.

PayPal.Me

PayPal.Me allows users to create their own link to then share with friends and family, or accept payments from customers. Whether it is splitting a bill for shopping or food, for your freelance activity, or for your business, it can be used by anyone. Simply choose your own link and share it instantly with anyone; all you need is a PayPal account. Share by text or email and receive money in a matter of minutes. It is a really quick and easy way to pay, as well as being safe and secure.

PayPal Wallet

The PayPal wallet enables players at PayPal casinos to utilise their PayPal account for making deposits or transactions. Users can add their PayPal accounts to Google Pay for convenient payments, as well as download the app to make purchases from their smartphone, smartwatch, and other digital devices. Using PayPal keeps individuals’ bank and card details private, allowing players at a PayPal casino to perform transactions securely.

Pros and Cons of Using PayPal Casinos

Pros: Cons: Instant deposits Need an account to use. Quicker withdrawals. Not all casinos will accept PayPal. Safe and secure. Easy to set up and use. Mobile compatible.

Alternative Methods to PayPal

PayPal is not the only payment method users should be able to find at top casinos. Below, we have listed and explained some of the most popular options.

Apple Pay: Available to users with iPhones, Apple Pay provides a convenient and efficient way to pay from players’ phones. It is safe and secure, and can be completed with a simple press of a button. Deposits are instant, while withdrawals can also be quick and efficient.

Available to users with iPhones, Apple Pay provides a convenient and efficient way to pay from players’ phones. It is safe and secure, and can be completed with a simple press of a button. Deposits are instant, while withdrawals can also be quick and efficient. Skrill: Another e-wallet payment method, Skrill operates similarly to PayPal, ensuring secure and fast deposits and withdrawals while keeping players’ information private.

Another e-wallet payment method, Skrill operates similarly to PayPal, ensuring secure and fast deposits and withdrawals while keeping players’ information private. Neteller: Pay and play safely and securely when using Neteller, another popular electronic wallet that is supported at several PayPal casino sites.

Pay and play safely and securely when using Neteller, another popular electronic wallet that is supported at several PayPal casino sites. Google Pay: Another way to pay on your phone, Google Pay is available for Android devices and enables quick, easy, and secure transactions.

Another way to pay on your phone, Google Pay is available for Android devices and enables quick, easy, and secure transactions. Debit Cards (Mastercard & Visa): The most common and standard way to pay, PayPal Casino sites will accept Visa and Mastercard debit card payments for deposits and withdrawals.

Responsible Gambling

It is vital that you always ensure that you are in control of your gambling habits, and the main way to do this is by utilising responsible gambling tools and services. All PayPal Casinos will offer a range to customers, which can include time-outs, self-exclusions, transaction limits, game restrictions, and more. In addition, users can also check out gambling support sites and contact service providers, such as the ones listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Do all online casinos offer PayPal?

Unfortunately, not all online casinos offer PayPal, but there is a vast range, including the sites on this list.

How much can I deposit with PayPal?

Typically, users can deposit as little as £10 at most PayPal casinos, and the maximum amount will vary from casino to casino, but one of the highest we’ve seen is £4,000.

How long do PayPal transactions take?

The exact length of time will depend on the site, but PayPal transactions processing times take a few business days.

Is PayPal safe?

Yes, PayPal is a highly secure payment portal which can be used at casino sites in the UK.

