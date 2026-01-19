FTSE 100 Live: Stocks set to fall after Trump’s new tariff salvo

Trump unleashed his latest tariff salvo on Saturday. (Image: PA)

Good morning and welcome back to the City AM liveblog.

It might be a new year but it’s the same issues controlling the global markets.

The FTSE 100 closed last week one per cent higher than it started at 10,235.29p. But this came around 24 hours prior to President Donald Trump’s fresh tariff attack on the UK and other European nations.

In an jaw-dropping Truth Social post, Trump said the United Kingdom, along with Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Finland and Germany would face a 10 per cent a new tariff for their efforts defending Greenland’s sovereignty.

The President said the tariff would come into effect on 1 February and increase to 25 per cent come 1 June 2026. He added they will remain in place until “a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland”.

Trump’s has framed his desire for Greenland around national security with the White House pledging to take control of the island “the easy way” or “the hard way”.

The re-amplification of tariffs into the geopolitical landscape offers a stark reminder of last April where markets were sent into a tailspin from Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’.

The FTSE 100 sank over 11 per cent in the space of a week amid the market carnage to lows of 7679.48p.

But after Trump rowed back on the levies, the term TACO trade – ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ – was quickly adopted, leading to less brash reactions as markets predicted the policies were just a part of the President’s ‘Art of the Deal’.

London’s blue-chip index may be on fire after its latest 10,000 but could ‘Liberation Day 2.0’ threaten the stability of global markets once more – or will it be another case of TACO trade?

We’ll bring you the top news and analysis as we get it.

Here’s a few of our top stories from the weekend.

Read more Starmer slams Trump’s UK tariff threat over Greenland