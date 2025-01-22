Best Sweepstakes Casinos US: Top Sweeps Bonuses January 2025

Discover the Best Sweepstakes Casinos US with City AM

In this article, City AM readers can find all the information they need about the best sweepstakes casino sites. Following this, readers can find details on what sweepstakes casinos are, how to use them, benefits, legality, the top slot games, pros and cons, details on mobile applications, and a helpful FAQ section.

Once you have read this article, why give a free sweepstakes casino a try and pick one of the sites on our list?

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

Top US Sweepstakes Casinos

18+ Please Play Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

You can find the Best Online Casino Sites here if you are not from the US and have arrived here from the UK.

What Are Sweepstakes Casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos offer a unique way to enjoy online gaming without directly wagering real money. Instead, players use virtual currencies like Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins to play casino-style games. These platforms are legal in the U.S., even in states where traditional online gambling is restricted, thanks to their compliance with sweepstakes laws.

Key Features of Sweepstakes Casinos:

Free-to-Play with Real Prizes: Players receive free coins for signing up or through daily bonuses and can purchase additional coins. Sweeps Coins, often given as a bonus with Gold Coin purchases, can be redeemed for real cash or prizes once sufficient winnings are achieved. Legality: These casinos operate under sweepstakes law, making them accessible in most U.S. states, excluding certain states,

Now, let’s dive into detailed reviews of the top sweepstakes casinos in the market.

Best US Sweepstakes Casinos Reviewed

WOW Vegas

WOW Vegas is a leading sweepstakes casino, recognized for its extensive game selection and user-friendly platform. It offers a dynamic gaming experience with over 300 games, including slots, table games, and progressive jackpots. Powered by top providers like Pragmatic Play and Betsoft, the quality and variety of games are unparalleled.

Players can use Gold Coins for casual gaming or Sweeps Coins, which are redeemable for cash prizes. New users receive 5,000 Gold Coins and 1 Sweeps Coin as a welcome bonus, alongside regular promotions like bonus coins for purchases.

The website’s interface is modern and intuitive, making it easy to navigate across desktop and mobile devices. WOW Vegas excels in customer service with fast responses through email and live chat. Additionally, the platform supports quick redemption processes, ensuring a hassle-free experience for players.

Strengths:

Vast game library.

Excellent bonuses and promotions.

Smooth, mobile-friendly design.

Weaknesses:

Limited live dealer games.

Focused mainly on slots, with fewer table games.

Overall, WOW Vegas is ideal for players seeking a vibrant, slot-focused casino experience with opportunities to win real prizes.

Funrize

Funrize blends casual gaming with sweepstakes mechanics, offering a unique and engaging platform. It provides a variety of games, including slots, table games, and creative options like Plinko and scratch cards. The games are visually appealing and often feature multiplayer or social elements, enhancing the experience.

Funrize operates with two currencies: Gold Coins for fun play and Promotional Coins, which are redeemable for cash prizes. New players receive a generous welcome bonus, and ongoing promotions, including daily login rewards, keep the experience lively. Seasonal events and leaderboards foster a competitive edge among users.

The platform is designed to be intuitive, with vibrant visuals and responsive functionality on both desktop and mobile. One standout feature is its social gaming aspect, allowing players to interact, compete, and compare scores through leaderboards.

Strengths:

Unique game offerings and mechanics.

Active social and multiplayer features.

Regular bonuses and promotions.

Weaknesses:

Smaller game library compared to competitors.

The redemption process may take slightly longer.

Funrize is perfect for players looking for a fun, community-driven gaming experience with opportunities to win real prizes.

High 5 Casino

High 5 Casino is synonymous with high-quality slot gaming. It features an impressive library of over 400 slot titles, many of which are exclusive, thanks to its in-house development team. This makes it a go-to choice for slot enthusiasts seeking unique and diverse gameplay.

The casino uses Virtual Coins for fun play and Sweeps Coins for prize-redemption gameplay. New players are welcomed with free coins, and the platform frequently runs promotions and themed challenges that provide additional incentives.

The site’s design captures the essence of a Las Vegas casino, delivering a vibrant and immersive gaming experience. High 5 Casino is accessible via desktop, iOS, and Android, ensuring players can enjoy their favorite games on the go. While its slot offerings are expansive, the availability of table games and live dealer games is limited.

Strengths:

Exclusive and diverse slot selection.

User-friendly platform with mobile compatibility.

Frequent coin giveaways and promotions.

Weaknesses:

Limited table games.

No live dealer options.

High 5 Casino is ideal for players who love slot games and seek a rewarding, Vegas-style gaming experience from the comfort of their home.

NoLimitCoins

NoLimitCoins stands out in the sweepstakes casino market with its straightforward approach and engaging platform. It offers a mix of slot games and a handful of table games, making it a versatile choice for casual players.

The casino uses two currencies: Gold Coins for casual play and NoLimitCoins, which can be redeemed for cash prizes. Players receive a generous welcome package upon signing up, and daily bonuses help maintain a steady flow of gameplay without additional purchases.

The platform is intuitive, ensuring smooth navigation and gameplay on both desktop and mobile devices. NoLimitCoins prioritizes customer satisfaction with fast redemption processes and responsive customer support. While its game library is smaller than competitors, the quality of games and consistent bonuses make up for the limited selection.

Strengths:

Simple and easy-to-use interface.

Quick redemption process for winnings.

Regular bonuses and incentives.

Weaknesses:

Limited game variety.

Focus is mainly on slots.

NoLimitCoins is an excellent choice for players who value a user-friendly platform and hassle-free prize redemption.

Crown Coins

Crown Coins is a newer entrant in the sweepstakes casino market, but it has quickly garnered attention for its rewarding gameplay and generous bonuses. The platform offers a balanced mix of games, including slots, bingo, and classic table games, catering to a broad audience.

Read more The Best New Casinos in the UK for January 2025

The casino uses Gold Coins for casual play and Crown Coins, which are redeemable for cash prizes. New users are welcomed with an attractive sign-up bonus, and frequent promotions keep the excitement alive for regular players.

The platform is well-designed, offering smooth navigation across devices. Crown Coins emphasizes player satisfaction, providing responsive customer support via live chat and email. The redemption process for winnings is efficient, ensuring players receive their rewards without unnecessary delays.

Strengths:

Competitive bonuses and promotions.

Diverse game offerings.

Excellent customer support.

Weaknesses:

Smaller brand presence compared to established competitors.

Limited partnership with game providers.

Crown Coins is an excellent option for players seeking generous bonuses, a diverse game selection, and reliable support.

Gold Coins & Sweep Coins – What’s the Difference?

There are two types of coins bettors can use when playing at a USA sweepstakes casino; although these can vary in name, typically, these are Gold and Sweep Coins; we will explain what they are and how to earn/claim them here.

Starting with Gold Coins. These are also referred to as free coins and allow users to play the games at a social casino completely free. It is important to note that players cannot redeem prizes or win any real money using these coins. Gold coins can be claimed in several ways: sign-up offers, social media promos, mail requests, free coin packages, and VIP rewards.

The second type is Sweep Coins. These coins allow players to play games for redeemable prizes, including real cash. These can be claimed for free in the same ways Gold Coins can: social media, welcome offers, mail requests, and VIP rewards, but on top of this, they can also be purchased in your chosen social casino site coin store. Sweep Coins are offered as part of coin packages, and players can select how much they want to spend.

Sweepstakes Casinos Benefits

Available to players ages 18+

Although in most states, the legal gambling age is 21 and over, this does not apply to social or Sweepstake casinos; this is because this type of casino is not legally considered a form of gambling. Social casinos are not considered gambling thanks to their Sweepstake competition like nature, which means bettors play with virtual coins rather than real money. This fact brings the minimum age down to 18+.

Bonuses and Promos

Another benefit to playing at a sweepstakes casino online is that these sites offer a range of bonuses and promotions. Although these promos differ from those found at regular casinos, they are still beneficial and generous. Some bonuses players may find include free coins, leaderboard competitions, and VIP rewards. Players can find no deposit sweepstakes casino offers at some of these sites.

Awesome Games

A vast range of casino sweepstakes games are offered on these sites for players to choose from. These games can be played as free play games or to win real money; whichever you choose will depend on the coins you use. Users can enjoy slot machines, table games, and live dealer games from top gaming software providers with unique and exciting themes and features.

Available in almost every state

As we mentioned previously, social and Sweepstake casinos are not considered forms of online gambling; due to this exception in the law, these sites are available in almost every state across the country. It does not matter if your state has yet to legalize gambling; these sites can still be enjoyed. However, it is essential to note there are three state restrictions at the moment: Washington, Nevada, and Idaho.

Are Sweepstakes and Social Casinos Legal in the US?

Due to the nature of sweepstakes / social casinos, they are fully legal in the vast majority of States across the US, with only three exceptions. Bettors can play at a sweepstakes casino USA because these casinos are not technically considered forms of gambling due to their sweepstakes competition-like nature. This means that instead of betting directly with real money, users play with various coins, which can be purchased or earned. Social casinos have two types of virtual currencies, one of which is just used for gameplay; no rewards can be earned/won.

US States that do not accept Sweepstakes Casinos

These are the three exceptions to the legality of social / sweepstakes casinos in the US.

Washington

Nevada

Michigan

Idaho

Best Online Slots Games at Sweeps Casinos

Egyptian Dreams

This 5-reel Egyptian-themed slot game was created by Habanero Games, which has become widely popular at social and regular online casinos. In this game, players can explore an ancient civilization by spinning the reels and unlocking features such as wild, scatter, and free spins boosters. There are 25 pay lines in this game, and the aim is to match two or more symbols across any pay line; matching five will reward players with big prizes.

Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza is a fishing-themed slot game developed by the well-known software provider Pragmatic Play, which has become widely popular across a range of online social casinos and regular online casinos worldwide. In this five-by-three video slot, players can enjoy two great features: the free spins feature, triggered by matching 3-5 scatter symbols, and the multiplier feature, activated by four wins being matched; each time this happens, the multiplier will increase.

Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest is a unique video slot with a detailed storyline that bettors follow while playing the game. Users travel to the Peruvian ruins to follow the story of famous conquistador Gonzalo Pizzaro; before starting the game, players can watch a short movie-like intro to the story. Some features offered are the avalanche multipliers, which increase each time players trigger them. The second feature is the free fall; if a bet line contains three free fall symbols, ten free falls will activate; this feature triggers 3x, 6x, 9x, or 15x multipliers.

Why Play at Sweepstakes Casinos?

There are many reasons why playing at an online sweepstakes rather than a standard online casino is better. For starters, players do not have to risk any of their real money to play; they can simply take advantage of the free coins and play the games for fun. Betting real money is also an option. Secondly, if players are later planning on betting for real money, they can practice and test out different games before they do so; this means they will better understand how to play and can even choose a preferred game. Lastly, you can team up with your friends at a Sweepstakes casino and play together.

Sweepstakes Casino Pros / Cons

Pro: Players do not need to risk any money.

Players do not need to risk any money. Pro: Bettors can practice and understand the games before betting with real money.

Bettors can practice and understand the games before betting with real money. Pro: You can play with friends and team up for fun.

You can play with friends and team up for fun. Con: There are fewer games than you would find at a real money casino.

There are fewer games than you would find at a real money casino. Con: Winning actual money takes longer.

Real Money Casino Pros / Cons

Pro: There are many real money casinos to choose from.

There are many real money casinos to choose from. Pro: Players can directly bet their own money.

Players can directly bet their own money. Pro: Larger game selection available.

Larger game selection available. Con: You risk real money.

You risk real money. Con: Easy to get carried away and exceed your budget.

Mobile Sweepstakes Casino Apps

All social / sweepstakes casinos on our list can be downloaded in the respective app stores for iOS, Google, and Android devices or accessed on mobile web browsers. The great thing about offering mobile app versions of a site is that players can enjoy their favorite games wherever and whenever they wish. On top of making the site more accessible and more convenient, offering a mobile app means customers can save their information. These best sweepstakes casino apps offer the same great games, promotions, payment methods, and customer support options offered at the desktop site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Sweepstakes Casinos safe?

Yes, the fact a sweepstakes casino does not require players to bet any real money makes them safer to use than regular casinos. On top of this, all of the social casinos on our list have received licensing, which ensures they are safe, secure, and fair.

How do I obtain sweep coins?

At a sweepstakes coin casino, sweep coins can be earned and purchased. Each site will offer a coin store where players can buy coin packages, and each site provides opportunities for players to earn coins through bonuses and promos.

What games can I play at Sweepstakes Casinos?

A range of sweepstakes casino games is available at the sites on our list, and at most social casinos, this includes poker, table, and slot games.

What payment methods are available at sweepstakes and social casinos?

The payment methods offered at social casinos will vary from site to site, but typically, players can find the following:

Skrill

Visa

Mastercard

Amex

Apple Pay

Visa

What Sweepstake Casinos are like Chumba?

Chumba Casino is a great social casino, so it is not surprising that players want more sweepstake casinos like Chumba. WOW Vegas, High 5 Casino, Funrize, Crown Coins, and NoLimitCoins are great options.

Play Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY – Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is essential to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

18+ Please GPlay Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.