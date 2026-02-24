HOLYWATER TECH’s My Drama Debuts Wild Silence With Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Marking First TV Celebrity Turn in a Vertical Series

HOLYWATER TECH, the AI-first technology company reshaping global entertainment through its platforms My Drama, My Passion, and My Muse, today announced the premiere of microdrama Wild Silence with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, marking the first TV celebrity turn in a vertical series. Wild Silence is Chmerkovskiy’s first leading role in a scripted vertical series and signals the next chapter of his acting career. The show is the first U.S. vertical series to feature a reality TV star in a leading role, reinforcing HOLYWATER TECH’s mission to unlock creators’ potential and expand the boundaries of mobile-first entertainment.

The series follows Camilla, who wakes up in a remote wilderness cabin after being rescued from a suicide attempt by Jack, a reclusive man grieving the loss of his wife. As they navigate isolation together, the two form a cautious bond that helps them confront their pasts. Wild Silence is a HOLYWATER TECH IP–based series, produced in collaboration with Alexander Kane, co-founder of Skyframe Films, and directed by Mila Pohrebynska.

HOLYWATER TECH continues to raise the bar for vertical storytelling by collaborating with leading creators and studios. The premiere of Wild Silence follows a series of major milestones for the company, including:

In 2025, FOX Entertainment acquired an equity stake in HOLYWATER TECH and entered active production on a slate of 200 original microdramas and vertical series for the platform.

In January 2026, FOX Entertainment and Dhar Mann Studios announced a multi-year partnership to produce an initial slate of 40 narrative-driven vertical titles debuting exclusively on My Drama.

In 2025, HOLYWATER TECH also announced the development of its first vertical musical series starring Hannah Stocking, produced in collaboration with Scott Brown’s Second Rodeo Productions.

Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of HOLYWATER TECH, said:

“We’re genuinely excited about the release of Wild Silence and proud to welcome Maksim Chmerkovskiy to My Drama. His participation sends a clear signal that established talent can start building acting careers in vertical storytelling and see it as a serious, long-term format. Projects like this help us move vertical series into the mainstream — bringing premium content to audiences where they stream the most: on their phones. We’re excited to continue building My Drama as a home for high-profile creators and ambitious new stories.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Lead Actor in Wild Silence, said:

“Wild Silence was an opportunity to step into a completely different kind of storytelling that is intimate, emotionally raw, and built for the way the majority of audiences are watching shows today. This role challenged me in new ways as an actor, and I was drawn to the honesty of the story and the creative ambition behind My Drama. Vertical series are an exciting new frontier, and I’m proud to be part of a project that’s helping redefine what premium, mobile-first entertainment can be.”

About Maksim Chmerkovskiy:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is an award-winning dancer, television personality, and performer best known for his long-running tenure on Dancing with the Stars, where he became one of the franchise’s most recognizable and decorated professionals. He has since expanded his presence across unscripted television, serving as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance and appearing as a contestant on The Traitors, further cementing his crossover appeal beyond the dance floor. With Wild Silence, Chmerkovskiy makes his first leading turn in a scripted vertical series, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his acting career with an innovative, next-generation storytelling format.

About HOLYWATER TECH:

HOLYWATER TECH is an AI-first tech company reshaping entertainment by pairing creators’ imagination with AI efficiency to bring stories to life and deliver them to global audiences. Its content platforms reach over 85 million users and include: My Drama, the #1 vertical streaming app among American and European companies; My Passion, the #1 independent digital book publishing platform among American and European companies; My Muse, a leading platform for vertical series produced with the support of generative AI, and Freebits, an ad-supported vertical streaming service offering premium content for free.

