Revolut investors eye $100bn price tag in push for new share sale

Revolut secured its $75bn price tag last year.

Revolut is weighing a fresh secondary share sale in the second half of 2026 as investors at the fintech giant hope to secure the $100bn price tag ahead of its highly-anticipated public debut.

The London-born digital bank is in early talks over a transaction that would give new investors the opportunity to buy into the firm.

Last year the firm cemented its $75bn valuation following a secondary share sale, which included investment from chipmaker Nvidia through its venture capital arm, NVentures.

It followed just 12 months prior the firm being valued at $45bn as Coatue, D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global bought shares from the company’s staff.

The suggestions of a new round – as reported by Bloomberg – come amid elevated speculation over Revolut’s future as a public company.

Sources told Bloomberg the firm is targeting a valuation of at least $150bn in its initial public offering (IPO).

Revolut boss not keen on London listing

Whilst hopes remain high in the City for a London listing – or a blockbuster dual listing – Revolut boss Nik Storonsky has continued to pour cold water over the matter.

In a Russian-language interview in December, the straight-talking fintech chief said a listing was “not a priority” and would “most likely” come in “two or three years”.

He also added it would be “clearly more beneficial” to head to Wall Street due to “greater liquidity,” – a sentiment that marked a major blow to the Treasury’s charm offensive on the firm.

Last September, Chancellor Rachel Reeves joined Storonsky to open the firm’s new global headquarters in Canary Wharf, where the firm pledged a £3bn investment into the UK.

Reeves is also reported to have attempted to broker a meeting between Revolut and regulators in a bid to help the firm secure its full-fact UK banking licence.

But the meeting was subsequently blocked by governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, according to the FT, as he raised concerns over political intervention in regulation.