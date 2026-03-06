Vitam can prove too Powerful at Sha Tin

Douglas Whyte landed a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday

WITH the BMW Hong Kong Derby only a couple of weeks away, but there are still chances for several gallopers on show at Sha Tin on Sunday to realise their owners’ dreams of making the line-up if posting convincing victories and gaining enough rating points.

The likes of improving Natural Numbers, former Irish import Violet Star and the consistent Endued may only have outside chances of making the race but victory in the Kowloon Tong Club Trophy Handicap (8.35am) over a mile would do no harm in raising their hopes.

Violet Star is probably the most interesting. Now with Douglas Whyte, he was heavily supported in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot but ultimately disappointed after winning at Navan for Johnny Murtagh in the summer.

There was plenty to like about his fifth to Patch Of Cosmo over a mile on his debut, form which has worked out well, and you can ignore his subsequent performance where he was caught wide for most of the journey behind Flow Water Flow.

With his trainer Douglas Whyte finally breaking a dismal run of results with a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday, an improved performance looks on the cards, and he can prove the principal threat to POWER OF VITAM.

This New Zealand-bred four-year-old, despite still looking in need of the run, produced a big step up in form on only his second run in the city when stretching clear of the opposition in the closing stages and winning in convincing fashion.

He clearly has a big engine and looks guaranteed to improve further with a favourable draw in stall five a bonus.

With the combination of David Hall’s stable in good form, and the ‘Poon Train’ Matthew Poon riding with plenty of confidence, he can make a successful follow-up.

POINTERS

Power Of Vitam 8.35am Sha Tin