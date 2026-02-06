Water to Flow to smooth Sha Tin success under Atzeni

Andrea Atzeni rode a winner at Happy Valley on Wednesday

THIS could be a case of ‘last chance saloon’ for the David Eustace-trained and highly regarded Dazzling Fit, who takes his chance in the Yau Oi Handicap (9.50am) over nine furlongs.

The son of Ribchester was on many pundits’ list of serious BMW Hong Kong Derby contenders before the season started. Unfortunately, he’s mostly failed to deliver despite beating smart Beauty Bolt in November.

Two recent disappointing defeats have caused a dilemma, as he hasn’t gained enough rating points to make the Four-Year-Old Classic Cup next month and he will need to win impressively to gain a spot in the field.

The stable has turned to champion jockey Zac Purton, who will be on the lookout again for a Derby ride, to get the best out of their talented contender, so he cannot be ignored.

The likes of Pope Cody and the lightly raced, progressive Aerodynamics are others who know a victory will give them a chance of making the Classic Series field.

However, it is a galloper lurking at the bottom of the handicap that catches the eye.

The John Size-trained FLOW WATER FLOW tasted success at his fourth attempt when sweeping past all his rivals in the closing stages over a mile last month. A repeat of that form would not be good enough in this contest, but that said, more experience, a step up in distance, and the booking of Andrea Atzeni, who has a good record for the Size stable, are all major positives and he looks much better than his present handicap mark.

The Size stable could have hit the bullseye earlier on the card, when ultra-consistent JUNEAU PRIDE finally draws a good gate four in the Yan Tin Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

This course and distance specialist has been plagued by a series of awkward or outside draws this season but finally gets his chance for a trouble-free journey and despite shouldering top-weight, he could prove too good for his rivals.

POINTERS

Juneau Pride 9.15am Sha Tin

Flow Water Flow 9.50am Sha Tin