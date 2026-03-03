Dragon to fly to Storming Valley victory for Richards

Storming Dragon has won twice at Happy Valley

RACING at Happy Valley in Hong Kong returns with another nine-race programme on Wednesday which features the Kwoon Chung Bus Cup (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

Bettors in the city can be forgiven from still reeling in surprise following the result of the Four-Year-Old Hong Kong Classic Cup, which was won by 20-1 shot Stormy Grove at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The son of Toronado was rated 23 pounds inferior to favourite Little Paradise and put the cat amongst the pigeons regarding who will win the BMW Hong Kong Derby at the end of the month.

The Classic Mile winner Little Paradise lost his chance when walking out of the gates, whilst main danger and strong stayer Numbers probably went too fast for his own good during the nine-furlong contest.

However, Numbers did stay on in the closing stages to finish fourth and the 10-furlong Derby trip is guaranteed to prove ideal. He won over the trip back in December and the only worry for regular pilot Derek Leung after Sunday’s defeat is Zac Purton looming in the background, with the champion jockey still looking for his Derby ride.

Back at Happy Valley, this looks the time to support STORMING DRAGON to get back into the winning grove in the New Lantao Bus Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The renowned strong-finishing five-year-old is reappearing quickly after a close-up sixth behind Outgate a week ago, and the key positive to his chances is finally drawing an inside gate in stall two.

Either awkward or double-figure draws have scuppered his chances in four races since the beginning of the year, meaning he has been forced too far back from the start, but he has still produced rattling closing sectional times in all of them.

Having not won since the beginning of September, when outpointing similar company to those he meets here, he is importantly four pounds below his last winning mark.

Further enthusiasm can be taken from the recent form of trainer Jamie Richards, who despite finding it tough going with only 13 winners this season, has saddled a couple of winners and five placed horses in the past fortnight.

With a favourable draw sure to give him the opportunity to sit in a more forward position from the off, he should be perfectly positioned to launch his powerful and hopefully winning challenge down the home straight.

Earlier on the card, last start winner FLYING WROTE is going to be a popular choice with bettors in the main event (1.15pm).

The five-year-old gelding represents the partnership of trainer Tony Cruz, who has saddled half-a-dozen winners in the past fortnight, and in-form jockey Jerry Chau who rode a treble at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Having drawn the prime inside gate one, he should get a perfect journey, and despite a six-pound penalty, he carries 10 pounds less in the saddle now he races against better company.

With the likes of Tourbillon Golfer, Sports Legend and Harmony N Blessed likely to set up a strong gallop from the off, he can make his light weight tell in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Flying Wrote 1.15pm Happy Valley

Storming Dragon 2.15pm Happy Valley