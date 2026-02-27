Newnham’s Aerodynamics to take off at Sha Tin

Mark Newnham is looking to bounce back after a poor run of form

LOCAL Hong Kong racing fans have plenty to look forward to when they arrive for a fascinating 11-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Little Paradise will step out onto the turf again, seeking to replicate his stunning Hong Kong Classic Mile success in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (8.45am), while one of the city’s favourite gallopers, Romantic Warrior, is also on show.

The multiple Group One-winning champion has set his sights on landing the Hong Kong Triple Crown this season. Having already won the Group One Stewards’ Cup over a mile in January, he now lines up in the second leg, the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 10 furlongs (7.35am).

Although the Danny Shum-trained eight-year-old may have been overshadowed in recent times by the startling exploits of sprinter Ka Ying Rising, he remains one of the most popular gallopers in the territory and it will come as a major shock if he is beaten.

Having already won a dozen times over his favourite course and distance, defeat barely enters the equation, and the best advice is simply to watch and enjoy.

Later on the programme, trainer Mark Newnham, whose stable appears to have gone off the boil at present, could bounce back to form with AERODYNAMICS, who seeks compensation for just missing out on lining up in the Hong Kong Classic Cup by taking his chance in the Citi Investment Services Handicap (9.20am) over 10 furlongs.

The South African-bred galloper caught the eye when just denied by the smart Patch Of Cosmo over a mile in January. He then had no luck in running last month but was still beaten only two lengths in a bunched finish over nine furlongs and can be rated much better than that form suggests.

Stable companion MID WINTER WIND has also been given a great opportunity to get his career back on track in the Citi Credit Card Handicap (9.55am) over seven furlongs.

The son of What A Winter has produced several encouraging performances in defeat this season, notably when third to Hong Kong Classic Cup favourite Little Paradise in January.

It is interesting that Newnham, who could have run him in Class Three company from his current mark, has instead opted to run from the bottom of this Class Two handicap, carrying 16 pounds less than on his last start.

POINTERS

Aerodynamics 9.20am Sha Tin

Mid Winter Wind 9.55am Sha Tin