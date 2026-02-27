Numbers can Slam rivals in Classic Cup

Numbers won the G3 Centenary Vase last time out

MANY pundits in Hong Kong believe the £1.2m Hong Kong Classic Cup over nine furlongs (8.45am) is Little Paradise’s to lose.

The son of Toronado produced a phenomenal performance when blitzing his rivals in the closing stages of the Hong Kong Classic Mile last month.

In a genuinely fast-run contest, Little Paradise was buried in midfield with nowhere to go halfway down the home straight before extricating himself with a devastating turn of foot.

The big question is whether he will be able to reproduce that form over two furlongs further. He is not bred to get much beyond a mile, and this promises to be another stamina-testing contest.

Connections of Sagacious Life, with Zac Purton aboard, the ultra-consistent Beauty Bolt, and Invincible Ibis, who fell short of expectations when sixth in the Classic Mile, will all expect improved performances and cannot be left out of calculations.

Lightly raced NUMBERS has quickly made a name for himself in the city since debuting at the back end of last year with two strong front-running performance. First winning a highly competitive handicap over 10 furlongs and then outstaying his rivals in the Group Three Centenary Vase over nine furlongs last month.

An outside draw in gate 11 may not be ideal for the New Zealand-bred galloper, with only three horses winning this contest from double-figure draws since 2010. However, the long back straight beside the Shing Mun River will give him ample opportunity to take up his preferred front-running role.

Both trainer Frankie Lor and jockey Derek Leung have already tasted success in the Hong Kong Classic Cup with Mission Tycoon back in 2019 and will be hoping to strike again with their highly progressive performer, who can outstay his rivals in the closing stages.

Although a handful of favourites have obliged in this contest over the past nine years, there have also been some major upsets along the way, notably Mission Tycoon and It Has To Be You, who were both 100-1 shots.

With that in mind, keep an eye on rank outsider CIRCUIT GRAND SLAM, who had no luck in the Hong Kong Classic Mile but was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages and, with a clearer run, is likely to outrun his odds.

POINTERS

Numbers 8.45am Sha Tin

Circuit Grand Slam e/w 8.45am Sha Tin