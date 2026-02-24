Sky looks to have no limits for Valley King

Caspar Fownes currently leads the Trainers Championship

BETTORS need to tread warily when racing in Hong Kong resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

Many of the handicaps on the card look like fiendishly difficult puzzles to solve, although there are one or two recent strong performances by gallopers that point to winning chances.

When in doubt, it is always worth following the fortunes of ‘King of the Valley’ Caspar Fownes, whose stable has bounced to the top of the trainers’ championship table.

Fownes has saddled 23 of his 36 winners this season at the city track and will more than likely improve on that tally by the end of the action.

Although the stable’s Lucky Generations appears to have a winning chance in the opener, the Bowen Handicap (10.40am) over six furlongs, this is a Class Five contest in which many gallopers are both inconsistent and unpredictable and never run two races alike.

A much better proposition from the stable is SKY HEART who takes his chance in the main event on the card, the Class Two Magazine Gap Handicap (11.40am) over nine furlongs.

The son of Ardrossan has only tried the trip a few times in his career but performed well when fifth over the course and distance in December, and this time is likely to get the race run to suit.

With only half-a-dozen rivals to contend with and in-form five-pound claimer Ellis Wong in the saddle, he should bounce out in front and be hard to pass down the home straight.

It is also worth pointing out that Sky Heart was beaten a neck by probable favourite Huge Wave over the extended mile back in November and is now 17 pounds better off with that rival, including Wong’s valuable claim, which further enhances his chance.

Read more Joyful looks a Sure thing for Guyon at the Valley

Later on the card, it should be worth persevering with the Pierre Ng-trained REFUSETOBEENGLISH to finally visit the winners’ circle in division two of the Wan Chai Gap Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Churchill has suffered numerous hard luck stories in his seven career runs to date, none more so than in his last couple of performances.

Double-figure gates have cost him dearly, leaving him too far back in the early stages of both contests, notably when coming from last turning into the straight before delivering a barnstorming finish — posting the fastest closing sectional time in the contest — to finish just out of the frame in sixth a fortnight ago.

This time, drawn in gate seven, he is mapped for a midfield journey with the major plus of Andrea Atzeni back in the saddle.

The Sardinian-born pilot is riding winners for fun at present, with nine already this month, and currently lies third in the jockeys’ championship table.

Provided Atzeni finds a trouble-free spot from the off, it will be disappointing if Ng’s four-year-old does not produce a winning dash in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Sky Heart 11.40am Happy Valley

Refusetobeenglish 2.50pm Happy Valley