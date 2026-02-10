Size’s Spirit can keep him challenging in trainers’ title race

John Size has won 13 Trainers' Championships in Hong Kong

JOHN Size’s bandwagon continues to roll after the success of Flow Water Flow at Sha Tin last Sunday, with the stable firmly in the equation for the trainers’ title.

Size currently trails championship leader Mark Newnham by 10 winners but has quickly cut a large deficit since the New Year. The stable had nine winners in January and have already recorded four this month.

There is no denying the ‘master trainer’ has his yard in rude health and sends a strong raiding party of eight gallopers to the city track, with every chance of adding to his current total of 25 winners this current campaign.

One of the highlights for the stable has been the successful association with top jockey Andrea Atzeni, with the Sardinian-born pilot partnering eight winners from just 57 rides.

The in-form Atzeni gets a late call-up to partner the Size-trained SPIRIT OF PEACE in the first division of the Sam Chuk Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs and the omens are looking good.

It is very rare when a late betting plunge develops on a Size galloper that the dollars are left behind. However, that was the case last time when Spirit Of Peace was backed into favouritism.

He had no luck in running that day, having to zig zag his way through the field, making his challenge all too late when beaten just over a length in fifth behind subsequent winner Romantic Son a fortnight ago.

Like all Happy Valley sprints, luck will always play an important part in determining the winner. If Atzeni can bounce out quicker from the gate and find a midfield position with cover from the off, he will be hard to stop in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Spirit Of Peace 2.50pm Happy Valley