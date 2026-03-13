Purton and Size combination to bear fruit with Papaya

Zac Purton teams up with John Size aboard Papaya Brose at Sha Tin on Sunday

TRAINER John Size and jockey Zac Purton are going to be a popular combination for bettors, when they team up with Endeared in division one of the Lung Kong Handicap (7.35am) over seven furlongs.

The consistent course and distance specialist has tasted success three times over the trip, and notably twice when dropping down into class four company.

Back into his favourite grade again, after dropping a few pounds in the ratings following no shows at Happy Valley, he has obviously been lined up for this contest, and the fact Purton climbs aboard, having a record of two wins and three seconds from five rides on the six-year-old, says plenty about his chance.

He does however, meet a notable rival from the all-conquering Caspar Fownes stable, in PAPAYA BROSE, who made a big impression when scooting home on his debut over six furlongs last month.

The son of Zousain still does not look the finished article, but was hugely impressive on that occasion, and is likely to improve even further stepping up in distance.

Another pointer to his chance was Fownes took an unusual step in trialling the three-year-old on Tuesday morning, with the plan to sharpen him up for the test ahead.

It was good to see jockey Alexis Badel get another winner at Happy Valley in midweek, following success at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Read more Hayes and Purton can continue Amazing partnership

The Frenchman has found winners hard to come by this season – presently on the 18 winners mark – and is another jockey whose confidence can be sky-high if visiting the winners’ circle on a regular basis.

Badel did not have too much luck when partnering GHORGAN to a fast-finishing second behind the highly talented Salon S three weeks ago, having found himself in a pocket when the race developed two furlongs from home.

He gets his chance for swift compensation in the Carpenter Handicap (9.45am) over seven furlongs, and can use his regular and impressive strong finish to good effect in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Papaya Brose 7.35am Sha Tin

Ghorgan 9.45am Sha Tin