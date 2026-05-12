It’s time to show Ace War Some more Love

HONG Kong racing fans can look forward to another exciting and highly competitive programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday, where the action takes place on the tricky C+3 track, beginning at 11.40am.

Serious-minded bettors are going to need to keep a watchful eye on the sky again, with the weather forecast suggesting one or two heavy showers during racing.

This is currently the rainy season in the city, where thunderstorms and downpours are never too far away and can cost bettors plenty when surface conditions change to soft.

This was highlighted at Sha Tin last Sunday when a prolonged spell of rain during racing changed surface conditions, seeing half-a-dozen winners go off at double-figure odds, including at 70/1 and 150/1.

Hopefully, the rain will stay away for followers of champion jockey elect, Zac Purton, who will arrive at the inner-city track needing another 10 wins to reach the landmark total of 2000 winners in Hong Kong.

The Zac Man is guaranteed to break that barrier in the next couple of weeks and should make a serious dent in the figure with a strong book of rides at the Valley.

Well-drawn Romantic Gladiator can get the ball rolling in the French May Trophy Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile, having looked a winner waiting to happen after an encouraging performance on his last start.

In the same race, keep an eye on lightly raced but talented Pray For Justice, who will likely prove much better than his present handicap mark in the future.

The fact Purton climbs aboard The Azure in division two of the Saint-Cloud Handicap (2.10pm) over the extended mile is a huge pointer to the five-year-old’s chances.

The Zac Man has an unblemished three-from-three record on the son of Wrote and last rode him to victory from a seven-pound higher mark in the handicap in April last year.

It is hard to oppose the Purton-ridden ACE WAR, who seeks to compensate supporters for a narrow and unlucky last start defeat, in the nine-furlong France Galop Cup Handicap (1.40pm).

Purton may have overdone the waiting tactics on the five-year-old, when dashing all too late to catch rival The Auspicious over the course and distance last month, and won’t make the same mistake twice.

Purton is also aboard Vigor Eye in the Chantilly Handicap (2.45pm), who will probably start at short odds to successfully follow-up his course and distance victory last month, but dangers are a plenty including Young Arrow, Lucky McQueen, Jumbo Blessing, and Leading Agility.

It will be a similar story about Purton’s mount Aurio, who is likely to go off favourite in the six-furlong Deauville Handicap (3.15pm).

The consistent five-year-old is hard to oppose on present form, but it may be worth taking a chance with the Caspar Fownes-trained SOMELOVEFROMABOVE, who did not have much luck last time out and presently looks in peak condition judged on his recent track work and trial form.

POINTERS

Ace War 1.40pm Happy Valley

Somelovefromabove 3.15pm Happy Valley