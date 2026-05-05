Fownes and Moreira Team have a Perfect opportunity at Sha Tin

Joao Moreira has ridden nine winners since his return to Hong Kong

FORM students will no doubt be burning the midnight oil for a fiendishly difficult card at Sha Tin, with a programme full of imponderables and it looks difficult to even call the likely favourite in some races.

The nine-furlong Lotus Handicap (1.15pm) is a classic case. Many of the most in-form contenders are probably rated up to their best and whilst others can be given a chance on their best form, they would need to take a step forward to take this contest on recent form.

The Zac Purton and John Size partnership are represented by Enthralled, who looks like a winner waiting to happen with multiple eye-catching efforts in recent times but has so far failed to deliver.

A recent trial for his first try on the all-weather surface was encouraging, but there is a slight suspicion about his attitude.

The front-running Yoda’s Choice has the services of talented claimer Nichola Yuen in the saddle and should have all the favours dictating from the off.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that his stable has not had a winner since March, with the losing sequence currently up to 68.

As a result, this may be the time to follow the Fownes and Moreira combination with PERFECT TEAM, who looks set for a bounce back to form.

Following an encouraging effort when finishing a close-up fifth over a mile last month, his strongest run this season, he can go well here stepping up in distance.

He is now racing off a mark 12 pounds lower than that of his last win, and he looks a recipe for success.

The Chamomile Handicap over the extended mile (2.15pm) is an opportunity for FASHION LEGEND to gain compensation for some nightmare journeys recently.

The David Eustace-trained gelding is five pounds below his last winning mark and has the services of top all-weather specialist Richard Kingscote in the saddle.

POINTERS

Perfect Team 1.15pm Sha Tin

Fashion Legend (e/w) 2.15pm Sha Tin