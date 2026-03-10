Hayes’ China can Win to gain place in HK Derby

David Hayes has a good set of chances at Happy Valley on Wednesday

HONG Kong racing fans can look forward to an exciting and highly competitive nine-race programme at Happy Valley tomorrow which features the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

With half-a-dozen favourites obliging at Sha Tin on Sunday, bettors are guaranteed to be on good terms with themselves and hoping for continued good fortune with several potential bankers jumping out from today’s race card.

Be warned though, as the action takes place on the dreaded C+3 track, where the narrow width of the course – just over 20 yards wide – can scupper many a gallopers’ chances. A wide draw or a slow start from the gate on the tight-turning circuit could see the race over before it has really begun for many.

To underline that point, when racing last took place on the C+3 course early last month, most races were won by horses drawn in stalls one to five, and those that raced up with the early pace from the off.

One statistic that never changes, however, is trainer Caspar Fownes is out on his own having saddled most winners at the iconic track this season.

The proclaimed King of the Valley and current leader of the trainers’ championship table has presently had 26 of his 39 winners at the Valley and has an impressive 38% win and place record at the city track.

The former four-time champion trainer sends a raiding party of seven gallopers to his favourite venue, and all can be given leading chances so are worth more than a second look.

The talented but frustrating The Heir can prove best of the stable’s challengers and break a losing sequence in division three of the Breezy Handicap (11.10am) over six furlongs.

The six-year-old just failed to overcome a tough journey against some smart opposition on his last start, but now from the prime inside gate in stall one and with in-form Jimmy Orman in the saddle, he will have no excuses.

Talking of in-form trainers, legendary figure Tony Cruz gives the impression he could saddle a donkey from Blackpool sands and win with him.

With a handful of winners already this month and seven in February the stable is on fire, and his half-a-dozen raiders, including California Deeply in the first division of the Breezy Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs, are all worth keeping a close eye on.

Trainer David Hayes has made no secret he expects to saddle a couple of winners on the card, including BIENVENUE in the feature race at 12.40pm and CHINA WIN in the Lyttelton Handicap (2.50pm) over nine furlongs.

Bienvenue had a health issue earlier in the season but has bounced back to form with a couple of encouraging efforts from outside gates and looks ready to resume winning form from the favoured inside gate one.

This will be ‘last chance saloon’ for China Win to gain enough rating points to make the BMW Hong Kong Derby field later this month and Hayes is very bullish his four-year-old will confirm the high opinion held by him.

POINTERS

Bienvenue 12.40pm Happy Valley

China Win 2.50pm Happy Valley