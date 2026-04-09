Betfred Grand National Offer: 6 Extra Places on the Grand National 2026

Betfred Grand National Offer - 6 Places for Grand National

Are you looking to place a bet on the Grand National and wondering which bookmaker has the best offer for the big race? Then look no further than Betfred and its exciting Grand National promotion, which is offering 6 extra places on the 2026 Grand National. In this expert review, users can learn all about the Betfred Grand National offer, how to claim it, and more.

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T&Cs: Online Only. 6 Places @ 1/5 Odds. Single & multiple bets placed 12:00 08/04/26 – 16:00 11/04/26. Win or Each-Way market only. Best Odds Guaranteed does not apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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Betfred Grand National Offer Explained

The current Betfred Grand National promotion gives customers the chance to benefit from 6 extra places. This means that bettors who place an each-way bet on the race will be paid out up to 6 places, far beyond the standard offering. This is a particularly generous promotion given the size of the Grand National field, which typically features 40 runners. No Betfred promo code is required to claim this offer, and it is available to both new and existing Betfred customers.

Duration:

🗓️ 08/04/26 – 11/04/26 Qualifying Bet:

Each-way single Payout Odds:

📈 1/5 of the odds Restrictions:

Win or Each-Way markets only Promo Code:

🔠 N/A Number of Places:

Up to 6

How to Claim the Betfred Grand National Bonus

Follow the steps below to claim the Betfred 6 extra places Grand National offer.

Head to the Betfred site using the promotional link provided in this article. If you are a new customer, click the Join button and create an account. Ensure to fill all required fields and read the terms and conditions before accepting. Verify your account. Navigate to the horse racing section and locate the Grand National market. Place an each-way bet on the Grand National to take advantage of the 6 extra places. The extra places will be applied automatically; no bonus code is needed.

Key Terms and Conditions of the Betfred 6 Places Offer

Listed below are key terms and conditions users should be aware of before claiming the Betfred Grand National 6 extra places offer. As always, we strongly recommend reading the full terms and conditions on the Betfred site before placing any bets.

The offer applies to each-way bets on the Grand National only.

6 extra places are available on top of the standard place terms.

Available to new and existing Betfred customers.

Stake limits may apply.

Standard Betfred terms and conditions apply.

About the Grand National

The Grand National is one of the most famous horse racing events in the world and takes place annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. The race covers approximately 4 miles and 2 furlongs and features 30 fences, making it one of the most demanding races in the sport. The Grand National attracts a huge audience each year, with millions of viewers tuning in from across the UK and beyond. The 2026 Grand National is to take place in April, and the build-up to the race is already generating excitement among bettors and racing fans alike.

Why Bet on the Grand National with Betfred

Betfred has long been associated with horse racing, and the Grand National is no exception. The bookmaker has established itself as one of the top sites for Grand National betting. Explore the reasons why below.

Grand National Betting Markets at Betfred

If you choose to bet on the Grand National at Betfred, you will have access to a range of betting markets for the race. Users can place wagers on the outright winner, each-way bets, and various other markets. The 6 extra places promotion makes each-way betting particularly attractive, as it increases the number of finishing positions that qualify for a place payout. Those who enjoy more specific betting can also explore additional Grand National markets as they become available closer to race day.

Betfred Grand National Odds

Betfred is known for offering competitive odds across its horse racing markets, and the Grand National is no different. As the race approaches, users can expect to find ante-post odds on all confirmed runners, with prices updating regularly as the field takes shape. Customers who are looking for the best value on their Grand National bets should keep an eye on the Betfred site, as odds can shift significantly based on the latest news and declarations.

Other Betfred Horse Racing Features

The Grand National offer is not the only reason to consider Betfred for your horse racing betting. The site offers a range of horse racing promotions and features throughout the year. Users can find daily racing offers, best odds guaranteed on selected UK and Irish races, and various other bonuses. Betfred also provides detailed race cards, tips, and form guides, which can be useful for those looking to make informed betting decisions on the Grand National and other races.

Betfred Sportsbook Overview

As well as being a top destination for horse racing, Betfred also offers an extensive sportsbook. Users can place wagers on a range of sports, including football, tennis, cricket, darts, golf, and many more. The site provides competitive odds across all markets, and customers can also find in-play betting options for selected events. This means that even after the Grand National, there is plenty to keep bettors entertained at Betfred.

Betfred Payment Methods

Customers can utilise a range of payment methods while betting at Betfred. Available options include debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as e-wallets like PayPal and Apple Pay. Deposit and withdrawal limits are fair, and most methods offer quick processing times. Users should check the Betfred site for the full list of available payment options and any specific requirements related to claiming the Grand National promotion.

Betfred Mobile Betting

Those who prefer to place their Grand National bets on the go will be pleased to know that Betfred offers an excellent mobile betting experience. The Betfred app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices and provides all the same features as the desktop site. Users can access the Grand National markets, claim promotions, manage their accounts, and contact customer support directly from their mobile devices. The app is well-designed and easy to navigate, making it a great option for betting on race day.

Betfred Customer Support

Those who require help while betting at Betfred can make use of several customer support options. The site offers live chat, email, and telephone support, all staffed by a helpful, knowledgeable team. An extensive FAQ section is also available on the site, which should answer common questions. Customers can access support at any time, which is particularly useful during busy periods such as the Grand National.

Betfred Security and Licensing

Customers at Betfred can relax while betting thanks to the site’s top security measures. Betfred holds a valid UK Gambling Commission licence, as required by UK law, ensuring the site operates to the highest standards. The site also uses encryption technology to protect customer data and transactions. In addition, Betfred offers a range of responsible gambling tools to help customers stay in control of their betting activity.

Responsible Gambling

The Grand National is an exciting event for bettors of all experience levels; however, customers must gamble responsibly. Betfred offers various responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusion, and reality checks. As such, customers can enjoy the Grand National while staying in control. Players can also contact any of the following resources for additional support.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Betfred Grand National promo code?

No. There is no promo code required to claim the Betfred 6 extra places Grand National offer.

How many extra places does Betfred offer on the Grand National?

Betfred is offering 6 extra places on the 2026 Grand National, which applies to each-way bets on the race.

Can existing customers claim the Betfred Grand National offer?

Yes! The Betfred Grand National 6 extra places promotion is available to both new and existing customers.

Does Betfred offer live streaming for the Grand National?

Customers should check the Betfred site closer to race day for details on live streaming availability for the Grand National.

What other Grand National offers are available?

If you are looking for alternative Grand National promotions, be sure to check out our dedicated Grand National betting offers guide for 2026.



City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.