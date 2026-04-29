Fabre’s Highness looks a royally good bet in fillies’ first Classic

1000 Guineas winning trainer Andre Fabre runs My Highness in the classic

IT IS the turn of the fillies 24 hours later, with the 1000 Guineas (3.35pm, Sunday) taking centre stage.

Precise is supposedly the apple of Aidan O’Brien’s eye for this contest but he hasn’t won this race since 2021, and it looks a wide-open renewal.

In line with the 2000 Guineas, it is worth looking away from the Ballydoyle hot shot, who seems too short at 5/2, and favouring another Godolphin runner as they attempt to go back-to-back here.

MY HIGHNESS is a French raider for the boys in blue who catches the eye at 12/1, with Andre Fabre’s charge coming here off the back of a nice prep run at Deauville.

This race has upset potential and, with Desert Flower the only winning favourite in the past nine renewals, you can’t discount another outsider going close.

With a view to taking on the favourite, ROSE GHAIYYATH is another that appears overpriced.

You can’t ignore Richard Hughes taking a two-year-old filly over to Deauville with Christophe Soumillon on board, and it’s even harder to look past when it wins.

There’s a suspicion she could be something special and she didn’t disgrace herself in her follow-up run in the May Hill at Doncaster.

She caught the eye finishing strongly there after showing signs of inexperience early on, and the three ahead of her have all proven themselves to be good horses since, while Venetian Lace was in behind her and went on to finish second to Precise in the Fillies’ Mile at this track.

There is 40/1 available and that looks a massive price for a filly with her form in a race which looks well worth a couple of each-way swings.

POINTERS SUNDAY

MY HIGHNESS e/w 3.35pm Newmarket

ROSE GHAIYYATH e/w 3.35pm Newmarket