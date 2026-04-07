General can give Magic Man Moreira Perfect start

Joao Moreira has won four Jockeys' Championships in Hong Kong

REGULAR Hong Kong racing fans will have plenty to look forward to when they arrive for a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday, especially with the ‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira back in town.

The former four-time champion jockey has joined the jockey ranks again in the city and teamed up with trainer Caspar Fownes until the end of the season.

Having ridden over 1200 winners during his nine seasons in Hong Kong, Moreira proved a hugely popular and influential figure within racing circles and racegoers can look forward to him resuming his ongoing battle with reigning champ Zac Purton for local bragging rights.

It is also an opportune time for him to join forces with the Fownes stable, whose title challenge has recently come to a grinding halt.

Fownes has not had a winner for five race meetings, with his last victory just under a month ago, and he will be banking on Moreira to sprinkle some of his stardust and get his stable back up and running again.

Moreira and Fownes team up in all nine races at the Valley and it would be unthinkable for them to come away empty-handed.

Many stable contenders have leading chances on the form book, with PERFECT GENERAL the potential best hope in the first division of the six-furlong On Lan Handicap (3.15pm).

The son of Zoustar has had a break since running a no show when he had little chance from his outside draw over the course and distance in February, but his previous form is worth close inspection.

He beat subsequent winner My Day My Way in January and followed up with a close third to Romantic Son, who went on to win again when carrying top-weight the following week in February.

With an inside draw in stall four a major plus on the tight and narrow C+3 track, and an encouraging trial when chasing home Ka Ying Rising, he looks fit and ready and will be hard to beat.

Stable companion Mighty Commander will be a popular choice in the second division of the six-furlong On Lan Handicap (3.50pm), especially with an inside draw four in his favour.

He does however face a rival in SIGHT HERMOSO who looks highly progressive and likely to go up in class soon.

The John Size-trained four-year-old had been placed behind the likes of smart gallopers Turquoise Velocity and Galactic Voyage in recent times but bettered those performances with a powerful winning display over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, he could be named the winner before turning into the home straight and subsequently backed that performance up with a recent impressive trial.

He is capable of both defying top-weight and his penalty and may have most to fear from Wings Of War who finally looks close to his best form again.

POINTERS

Perfect General 3.15pm Happy Valley

Sight Hermoso 3.50pm Happy Valley