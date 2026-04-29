Purton can keep rising with Giant Ballon

Zac Purton takes eight rides at the Valley following Ka Ying Rising’s success

LOCAL racing fans in Hong Kong would have left Sha Tin last Sunday feeling satisfied after their stars, Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior, eclipsed a strong Japanese raiding party on FWD Champions Day.

If that was not enough, My Wish finally came of age with his first Group One triumph in the FWD Champions Mile and now looks set for more top-class glory before the season ends.

Racing returns to normal today as the city track at Happy Valley hosts another competitive nine-race programme, starting at 11.40am.

Unfortunately for bettors, there is a dilemma on arrival, with rain and showers, which began on Tuesday morning, expected to continue through the meeting.

This is not good news for most gallopers in the city, who are used to racing on good-to-firm ground and may find the softened conditions unfamiliar.

Supporters of champion jockey Zac Purton will be hoping the inclement weather does not derail their hopes of turning multiple exotic wagers into gold.

The Zac-Man was back to his imperious best at Sha Tin on Sunday, landing another winning treble. He now charges toward another milestone, needing just 17 more winners to reach 2,000 victories in the city.

The eight-time champion jockey has rides in eight of the nine races, most of them holding strong chances on form.

Favourably drawn last-start winner Honest Witness, in division three of the six-furlong Yeongcheon Handicap (12.10pm), and former course-and-distance winner Star Brose in the 11-furlong Daegu Handicap (12.40pm), could both give Purton’s supporters a positive start.

Thunder Prince, who scored an overdue victory over the track last week, will be strongly fancied to follow up in the six-furlong Korea Racing Authority Trophy Handicap (1.40pm). Meanwhile, track specialist Colourful King will feature on many shortlists in the five-furlong Seoul Handicap (2.45pm).

One of Purton’s best chances at the meeting appears to be CROSSBORDERDUDE in division one of the six-furlong Yeongcheon Handicap (1.10pm). The John Size-trained son of El Roca made up significant ground in the closing stages behind Sky Cap earlier this month and is likely to have benefited from that first experience of the sharp-turning track. With a favourable inside draw in gate five, he should take plenty of beating against moderate opposition.

In post-race interviews, Purton has also spoken positively about his chances aboard GIANT BALLON, who bids for a hat-trick in the six-furlong Busan Handicap (3.15pm). The four-year-old may have received a hefty penalty for his last win but still carries 10 pounds less for stepping up in class and could prove difficult to catch.

POINTERS

Crossborderdude 1.10pm Happy Valley

Giant Ballon 3.15pm Happy Valley