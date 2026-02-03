Hayes and Purton can continue Amazing partnership

Zac Purton rode a winner at Sha Tin on Sunday

DAVID Hayes has been a trainer to follow in the past fortnight in Hong Kong, with the stable firing in winners left, right and centre.

Whisper it quietly, but the legendry Australian Hall of Fame inductee has put himself in a position to make a strong challenge in the trainers’ title race, which he last won in the 1998/99 season.

Currently just two wins behind championship leader Mark Newnham, with plenty of talented newcomers in the stable yet to race, prospects are looking good for the 63-year-old.

Hayes sends a strong raiding party of half-a-dozen gallopers to Happy Valley and will be looking to further add to his winning double at the track last week.

Last week’s impressive victor Romantic Son goes for a quick follow-up in the Sing Woo Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs, but the outside draw and a seven-pound penalty may scupper his chances.

Hat-trick seeking Storm Rider will be hard to beat in the Blue Pool Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, having been earmarked for this contest and with a chance of scooping the £100,000 DBS x Manulife Challenge Trophy series.

Earlier on the card, Hayes reunites with his favourite jockey Zac Purton, as they team up with AMAZING GAZE in the Yuk Sau Handicap (12.05pm) over nine furlongs.

This son of Wrote has been a slow burner since arriving from New Zealand last March but is gradually coming to the boil and looks ready for his first success.

The step up in distance is a big plus to his chances, and provided Purton can navigate a good position with cover, he will be hard to beat.

