Buddy can Blaze a trail under talented apprentice Yuen

Nichola Yuen has ridden 6 winners in 42 rides in Hong Kong

RICKY Yiu’s BLAZING WUKONG looks the best bet on an exciting and competitive 11-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The four-year-old bids to successfully follow up last month’s barnstorming course-and-distance victory in the mile-long Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Handicap (10.10am) and, despite carrying a penalty, will be hard to beat.

The addition of blinkers for the first time clearly worked the oracle on the son of Toronado, who produced an impressive turn of foot in the home straight to outpoint his rivals in the closing stages.

With a more favourable gate five to break from, having come from barrier 13 on his last start, he should enjoy a comfortable rail-hugging run throughout and prove difficult to stop once the jockey presses the go button.

Earlier on the card, the Yiu stable have another chance of a winner with progressive sprinter CHILL BUDDY lining up in the six-furlong Lei Yue Mun Park Handicap (9.05am).

The Australian import got off the mark in Hong Kong with a clear-cut victory in February and may simply have needed the run when finishing a close-up fourth behind smart handicapper My Mars two months later.

The booking of stable apprentice Nichola Yuen, with her valuable 10lb claim, is a major plus and from a favourable gate three she is likely to attempt an all-the-way victory.

The opposition is strong, with Gold Patch bidding for a hat-trick, last-start winner Jubilant Winner in the line-up, and the well-handicapped Spicy Standard also in opposition. However, provided Yuen gets her fractions right during the race, the four-year-old should prove hard to catch.

POINTERS

Chill Buddy 9.05am Sha Tin

Blazing Wukong 10.10am Sha Tin