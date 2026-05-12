Fighter can give Bowman victory under the lights

Hugh Bowman rides Soleil Fighter who's won three times over course and distance

THERE is no doubt that form book students will be burning the midnight oil trying to fathom who will win the fiendishly difficult Parislongchamp Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile.

The field of 11 contenders have won 29 races between them around the city circuit, which includes 14 over the course and distance.

Former Group Three winner Speed Dragon heads the weights and is remarkably consistent in this company. A recent eye-catching trial sets him up for a big performance, but there is a suspicion he may be better over a longer trip.

Well-drawn course and distance specialist Helene Feeling is well-handicapped on his best form of this season, when dead-heating over the track and trip in December but is another who may enjoy a longer trip nowadays.

Silvery Breeze and Beauty Alliance line-up in top form after course and distance victories in the past month. Both have caught track work watcher’s eyes in recent times, but they are stepping up in class, and it remains to be seen whether they are good enough in this company.

Jockey Hugh Bowman, who has ridden Helene Feeling and Silvery Breeze to victory in the past, remains loyal to SOLEIL FIGHTER who has a record of three wins and nine places from 15 starts over the course and distance.

The David Hayes-trained six-year-old is mapped to bounce out in front from the off, and although his jockey is renowned for coming fast and late in his races, he is equally as good when dictating the pace.

With Hayes confident he has his galloper fresh, fit and in good shape, he could prove hard to peg back when Bowman kicks and goes for glory down the home straight.

POINTER

Soleil Fighter 3.50pm Happy Valley