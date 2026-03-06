Network to make a Fast return to winners’ enclosure

Fast Network won the G3 National Day Cup at Sha Tin in 2025

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts a mixed bag of action on their 11-race programme on Sunday, with racing taking place on both turf and the all-weather.

The feature race on the card, the Class One Essex Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs promises to be a real humdinger. With eight former Group winners lining-up, FAST NETWORK from the Dennis Yip stable heads the contenders.

This season’s Group Three National Day Cup victor has had to follow the tail of flying-machine Ka Ying Rising in recent times, but he has nevertheless run well in defeat and looks capable of defying top-weight here.

With a chance of lining up in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai on the horizon, travel permitting, it will be imperative the five-year-old resumes winning form, and with the inside gate and Zac Purton aboard, he can have no excuses.

The opposition includes the David Hayes-trained speedsters, Tomodachi Kokoroe, the back-to-form Storm Rider and the brave last start winner Sky Trust from the in-form Caspar Fownes yard.

Don’t ignore the chances either of Patch Of Theta. He is better known for his exploits over seven furlongs and a mile but his third-placed finish to top-class sprinter Helios Express in the Group Three Sha Tin Vase over the course and distance last season is an eye-catching piece of form.

Reigning champion Purton produced a masterclass again with a winning treble at Happy Valley in midweek. He resumes his partnership with VICTORY SKY, who seeks to compensate supporters for a nightmare trip on his last outing, when lining up in the Cornwall Handicap (8.05am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

The Ricky Yiu-trained five-year-old was backed as if defeat was out of the question before fluffing his lines at the start and finding himself wide and too far behind rivals Aurora Patch and Magnifique over the track and trip last month.

The best advice is to ignore that effort and from the favourable inside gate one, he can bounce back to winning ways at the main expense of the reopposing Magnifique.

POINTERS

Victory Sky 8.05am Sha Tin

Fast Network 9.10am Sha Tin