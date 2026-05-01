Nautical and Maestro will be Forces to be reckoned with at Sha Tin

John Size has won the Trainers' Championship in Hong Kong 13 times

RACING in Hong Kong returns to Sha Tin on Sunday with an exciting and informative 11-race programme, featuring the Group Three Queen Mother Memorial Cup, a handicap over a mile and a half, at 8:40pm.

The race for the Trainers’ Championship continues to make the headlines on a weekly basis, with the lead chopping and changing, often likened to a game of musical chairs. With half a dozen stables in with a chance of claiming the coveted prize, and with just a quarter of the season remaining, it is anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

One trainer who has downplayed his chances of retaining the trophy, however, is current champion and 13-time winner John Size, who is presently nine winners behind joint leaders Caspar Fownes and Mark Newnham.

Size has just come out of a highly successful month in April, with eight winners, including a four-timer in the middle of the month. This is the time of the season when the Size stable slips into overdrive, with a host of exciting newcomers, so to write off his chances would be premature, and you can guarantee his rivals will be keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

The stable sends out a strong raiding party of nine gallopers, including a couple of future Group-class candidates, judged by their recent winning form.

There was plenty to like about the diminutive NAUTICAL FORCE, who made a winning debut in a fiercely contested nine-furlong handicap last month and now steps up into deeper waters in the feature race on the card. While many of his half-dozen rivals are untested over the 12-furlong trip, this former UK galloper was fourth over the distance in the red-hot King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot last June and will appreciate returning to his optimum trip.

Stable companion SKY JEWELLERY is another who will have serious aspirations of dining at the top table in the future, provided he can come through his test in the mile Members Cup Handicap (9:40pm).

Health issues have so far curtailed his short career, he was once rated a serious contender for the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, but his comeback run, when demolishing a smart set of rivals over seven furlongs last month, was full of promise, and he can make the most of the 16 pounds he receives from main threat Stormy Grove.

Finally, keep an eye on RED MAESTRO in the seven-furlong Shenzhen Centre Handicap (10:45pm). Size has always had a lot of time for this son of Ten Sovereigns, who was given a thorough preparation before his first appearance over an inadequate six-furlong trip in March. He has improved plenty since that performance and, despite facing stiff opposition, can go close.

POINTERS

Nautical Force 8.40am Sha Tin

Sky Jewellery 9.40am Sha Tin

Red Maestro (e/w) 10.45am Sha Tin