Fortune can Favour La brave on Friday with outsiders

La Conquiere (right) was a winner at Newbury in the autumn

WHILE playing with a straight bat looks the strategy on Thursday, it could be worth swinging for the boundaries a little more on Friday.

In the day’s opening race, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (1.45pm), FAVOUR AND FORTUNE represents a bit of each-way value at around 12/1, lining up here off just a pound higher than when third in this race 12 months ago.

His other Aintree run came in 2023 where he was second to a certain Jango Baie, while the Alan King yard comes into the meeting in good form.

At an even bigger price of 25/1, LA CONQUIERE could spring a surprise in the Grade One ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices’ Hurdle (2.55pm).

She had plenty of supporters when jumping off at just 10/1 in the 22-runner Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but was towards the rear from the off and never really got into the race.

On this flatter track, she deserves another chance, particularly at the prices and given she was second in the mares’ bumper here last year.

One final ‘Hail Mary’ will be had in the Grade One JCB Melling Chase (3.30pm).

With no Jonbon in the field, Heart Wood and Grey Dawning are sniffing around for a big prize, and the former looks the most likely winner after his 10-length romp in the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

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But there are holes in most of the opposition, with stamina doubts for L’Eau Du Sud and Solness, and a question mark over the wellbeing of Gidleigh Park.

With that in mind, JPR ONE is a sporting each-way selection at 16/1.

He’s threatened to be top-class for a long time and may finally score at this level given it doesn’t look the strongest renewal.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Favour And Fortune e/w 1.45pm Aintree

La Conquiere e/w 2.55pm Aintree

JPR One e/w 3.30pm Aintree