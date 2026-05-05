Tuco and Hickory will be hard to break at Ascot

Jamie and Saffie Osborne paired up for a winner on 2000 Guineas Day

AFTER Bow Echo’s scintillating 2,000 Guineas performance at the weekend, it’s fair to say that the Flat season is more than up and running.

George Boughey’s colt was perhaps as impressive a Guineas winner since a certain Frankel 15 years ago, and it has set the tempo for more quality action on the level.

Ascot stage their second meeting of the campaign this week and Saturday’s Victoria Cup (2.20pm) is always a great betting heat to get stuck into.

This year’s renewal looks no different, with the progressive Mudbir heading the betting at 7/1.

John and Thady Gosden’s colt looked to be going places last year, landing two nice pots at Sandown and Goodwood before being denied a clear run in defeat on his last start on the Sussex Downs.

It’d be no surprise if he were to take a big step up and land a race like this, and I wouldn’t put anyone off him, but I’m more drawn to horses at bigger prices.

HICKORY is one who demands respect having won this last year for Jamie and Saffie Osborne.

He’s gone up 10 pounds in the weights since, that is a fair chunk, but I think his Ascot form makes him extremely interesting again.

He won twice at the track last year and has placed at the venue five times before too, and crucially, he goes well fresh as he showed when winning 12 months ago.

Jamie and Saffie Osborne are in great order themselves after their Guineas Day win, and double for Saffie no less, so their Hickory is worth keeping onside at around 14/1.

I also like the look of TUCO SALAMANCA who seems to be improving for Ollie Sangster.

He won twice during last summer’s Racing League and made a winning reappearance at Kempton at the end of March.

His trainer is going great guns, and his jockey, Billy Loughnane, comes here off the back of landing his first Classic in the 2,000 Guineas, so he’ll be bouncing too.

This horse’s previous three wins all came over six furlongs, but the step up to seven shouldn’t be a problem, having won over this trip in 2025.

The 14/1 is too big for a horse who looks ready to run a stormer in a race like this, and he rates as another each-way play.

While the Flat season is flying into top gear, there’s also strong Jumps action on this weekend in the shape of the Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock (1.15pm).

Racing fans will know that the Dan and Harry Skelton team have become the dominant force in British National Hunt racing, and siding with their charges in big handicaps is often the way to go.

That’s no different in the Swinton, where I think TELLHERTHENAME will take an awful lot of beating.

He’s lightly raced as a seven-year-old and hasn’t been the easiest to train, but there’s no doubt he has abundant ability having been pitched into Grade One company many times.

His one and only run for the Skelton team came in the William Hill County Hurdle, where he was ridden cold and still ran well to be beaten around seven lengths.

He was a non-runner in the Scottish Champion Hurdle due to the going, but the Skeltons will have earmarked this as an alternative, and the 4/1 is a rock-solid price.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Tellherthename 1.15pm, Haydock

Hickory e/w 2.20pm, Ascot

Tuco Salamanca e/w 2.20pm, Ascot