Santander celebrates the winners of the SW50 2026 programme

Puja Patel, Head of Strategic Programmes and Universities at Santander UK, recently said: “It’s

so important that we celebrate and recognise female talent in the workplace. Without women, we

don’t get the diverse balance that can drive growth, positive change and a greater impact in terms of what society can offer.”

Celebrating and recognising female talent sits at the heart of Santander W50 (SW50), the bank’s prestigious female leadership programme, seeking to enhance the talent of the best female executives across the globe.

This year, the SW50 programme marked its 16th edition with the launch of a new edition spanning nine local co-horts across Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.

The programme offers participants access to leadership and development opportunities delivered in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Alongside this, it provides the opportunity to become part of a powerful network of like-minded women, fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing and long-term community support. Winners from each country are invited to apply for the global SW50 programme, where the 50 successful women have the opportunity to take part in a one-week high performance workshop at LSE’s campus in London.

City AM were invited along to this year’s SW50 UK recognition event in London, bringing together 50 influential women who are transforming female leadership in the UK. The 50 women were chosen from hundreds of applicants by a panel of experts, based on their professional achievements, motivation and the impact they have had within their organisations and communities.

The event provided an opportunity to network with fellow SW50 finalists and hear from keynote speakers including Claire Williams, former F1 Deputy Principal, and Maya Raichoora, mental fitness and visualisation expert.

Speaking at the event, Maya Raichoora said:

Talent and skill gets you so far, but really, those that go far have mastered their mind. First, we need to be obsessed with learning – whether it be podcasts, resources, books – for example, my course on Santander Open Academy, which is all about teaching you how to think, feel and perform in that top 1 per cent.

Maya continues: “The second thing is about people – we can learn so much from people who have been there, who have done it, but also people in a similar position to us. That’s why I love being here at SW50, because, as a network, we’re all learning from each other and strengthening as a group, but also individually.”

Now in it’s 16th year, more than 1,700 women have taken part in the SW50 programme.

Victoria Zuasti, Global Content and programmes director at Santander Universities, added: “At Banco Santander, we believe that female leadership is an essential force to transform organizations and society. With Santander W50 we want to continue promoting and giving visibility to the talent of women who inspire, connect and generate impact with purpose in their environment. We do this hand in hand with institutions as prestigious as LSE, offering unique and transformative training experiences.”

Applications for the 2027 programme will open in November 2026 on Santander Open Academy.

To learn more about the 2026 programme, visit: SW50 – 2026 | Banco Santander | Santander Open Academy.