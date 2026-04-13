More than a café. More than a bank.

Santander Work Café

Santander Work Café. More than a café. More than a bank. Whilst still offering access to the banking services customers rely on, Work Cafés also offer bright and welcoming co-working spaces, free bookable meeting rooms and great coffee!

We spoke with Nathan Hill, National Work Café Manager and Jacqueline Daley, Work Café Manager – Cheapside, to find out more about the concept.

1) Why now, why was it the right time to launch something like this?

The Work Café concept, which Santander is rolling out globally, was initially developed by Santander in Chile and its success has seen it rolled out to Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina and the UK, with over 230 Work Cafés across the globe.

After success of Work Cafés in Leeds, Milton Keynes and Triton Square, London we felt that the time and location was right to help the many SME’s and businesses in the City, and so Cheapside’s Work Café was opened. We’ve also just opened one in Oxford.

Our aim was to create a hub within the local area that businesses could come to use but also collaborate with each other and use each other’s skills.

Plus, somewhere that Santander could be part of the local community and make a difference through education and support. And also, somewhere that people enjoyed that environment so much that they’d want to move their banking relationship to us.

2) What are the benefits of customers coming to your Work Café?

We’re here to support all your banking needs such as access to cash and banking transactions as well as account opening for personal and business customers and other more in-depth needs such as mortgages and investments.

Alongside this, we have an amazing working environment for customers and non-customers to come in to use a FREE co-working space with FREE fast speed wi-fi. We have FREE bookable meeting rooms that can be hired out for 2 hours at a time. They’re kitted out for video conferences, screen sharing for a great meeting.

There’s also an event space which can be used by customers. And we’re utilising that to support financial education needs for our customers too.

We know that people that are using us, like us and the environment that we’ve created. And from that experience they’re choosing to bank with us.

3) Who do you see coming to the Work Café and what do they use it for?

Anyone and everyone! The beauty of the Work Café is that we’re able to help and support anyone – customers and non-customers. We help individuals, small businesses, sole traders, start-ups as well as large corporate customers.

4) Do you have any events coming up?

Yes, we’ll be hosting a new free business workshop to help small business owners with AI. The Build Your Business with AI programme is delivered by the digital experts at Upskill Universe.

The three-part series focuses on the most vital skills for today’s market, including AI Essentials for Freelancers, AI for Cash Flow and Pricing and Cyber Security Made Simple.

You can attend the interactive in-person workshops at our Triton Square London Work Café on Tuesday 21 April or at our Oxford Work Café on Tuesday 12 May. Register for a free place by signing up here

5) What’s the most popular coffee that’s ordered?

That’s easy – a Flat White! At the moment you can save 30% on barista-prepared drinks when you pay with a Santander debit or credit card in Cheapside, Kensington High Street, Leeds, Oxford

and Triton Square Work Cafés.

Everybody’s welcome, you don’t need to bank with us to visit and use these spaces.