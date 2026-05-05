True Establishes Global Longevity Practice to Place Leaders Redefining Health, Aging, and Human Potential

True, the premier global executive talent platform powered by data, AI, and deep sector expertise, announced today the launch of its Longevity Practice, built to place the leaders shaping a complex and fast-evolving category. True’s Longevity practice unites talent experts from its Consumer, Healthcare, and Life Sciences teams to drive performance for companies operating at the intersection of science and everyday health.

Longevity sits at the nexus of two distinct worlds: the scientific innovation driving therapeutics, diagnostics, and preventative medicine, and the consumer adoption that makes that science meaningful at scale. As the category evolves, the focus is shifting toward extending healthspan, not just lifespan, bringing greater urgency to how these innovations translate into everyday health. True identified this convergence early and is already positioned to be the defining talent partner in this space, with the people, the track record, and the global cross-practice relationships this emerging category requires.

The practice is spearheaded by Managing Director Todd Zangrillo in North America and Managing Director Sophia Mowla in EMEA, and driven by the expertise and leadership from Macy Barnes and Desmond O’Brien, Partners in the Consumer and Healthcare Practices.

“We’ve built leadership teams in emerging sectors again and again, from AI and digital infrastructure to Energy Transition,” said Todd Zangrillo, Managing Director and Head of the Consumer, CEO and Board Practices. “Longevity is at a similar inflection point and has a massive opportunity. Our team is uniquely positioned to help shape it because we know how to move talent across industries and build teams that define entirely new categories.”

In addition to a best-in-class track network, data insights, and proven outcomes for consumer-facing clients, True is deeply connected to PhD-level and clinically fluent executives for organizations that need scientific credibility at the leadership level. True’s experts have the unique ability to build cohesive teams capable of moving from discovery through adoption and into scale, across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

“Longevity has moved from an emerging priority to a boardroom imperative,” said Sophia Mowla, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare, Life Sciences and Venture Capital Practices. “There is now a far clearer understanding of the underlying biology of aging; the question is how that science is translated responsibly. Only leaders with genuine scientific fluency can evaluate what’s credible and what will actually reach patients and consumers. True knows how to find them.”

The leaders longevity companies need are rare, as they must navigate multiple ecosystems and operate with fluency across both healthcare and consumer markets. True’s depth across industry practices enables it to identify and place leaders who can bridge these worlds and build organizations equipped to move from discovery to real-world impact. The founders, CEOs, and investors reimagining health, aging, and human potential from the ground up need a talent partner built the same way.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the premier global talent management platform clients turn to for their most pressing talent needs. True is powered by the industry’s most comprehensive and actionable talent intelligence, AI, and expert insight to strengthen every aspect of clients’ leadership strategy and drive lasting impact. Products and services include True Search for executive recruiting with TrueBridge for fractional and interim placements; and True Talent Labs to strengthen leadership teams through coaching and assessment. Thrive, a modern Talent CRM, streamlines talent management, while SearchEssentials brings tech-enabled precision to hiring.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505035224/en/

Contact

Jillian Ruggieri / Senior Director, Communications

jillian.ruggieri@trueplatform.com

Abstract

True launches a Longevity Practice, uniting cross-sector experts to recruit leaders bridging scientific innovation and scalable healthspan solutions.

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“Our team is uniquely positioned to help shape Longevity because we know how to move talent across industries and build teams that define entirely new categories,” said Todd Zangrillo, Managing Director and Head of the Consumer, CEO and Board Practices.