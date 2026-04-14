Burke to Converge on Newbury with winning double

Convergent was a winner in Group Three company at Leopardstown last season

CITY AM are race sponsors at Newbury on Friday but it’s the Berkshire course’s Saturday card that provides the better betting opportunities.

It offers an early look at potential Classic contenders, alongside the anticipated return of Constitution Hill.

He hasn’t got an easy assignment in his first Group race on the level – the Group Three Surprise Stakes (2.35pm) – with multiple Group winners Pride Of Arras, Al Aasy and CONVERGENT all in opposition.

While it would be great to see the former star hurdler continue progressing on the flat, this is a deep contest and there’s no certainty he’ll even line up given the forecast good ground.

With that in mind, preference goes to Convergent for Karl Burke, whose yard has already hit form this season.

Rated 116, he’s narrowly top on official figures and looks deserving of it, particularly after defeating Dubai Honour in Group Two company last season.

He was also an unlucky loser in the German Derby, when just denied late on and shaped like a top-class performer.

He looks set to compete at the highest level this season and this could be a stepping stone, so at 3/1, he is worth a bet.

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Earlier on the card is the Group Three Greenham Stakes (2.00pm), where three-time Group winner Zavateri bids to enhance his Classic claims.

He sets the standard but may need the run, so at 7/4 he’s opposable.

At bigger odds, another Karl Burke runner, ALPARSLAN, is worth an each-way chance.

Impressive on debut, he followed up in a strong sales race at the Curragh. He then ran respectably in the Dewhurst at Newmarket, despite not handling the track.

Back on the flatter surface at Newbury, he should be more at home and the 10/1 looks worth snapping up.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Alparslan e/w 2.00pm Newbury

Convergent 2.35pm Newbury