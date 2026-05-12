Zeus to become King of Newbury on Lockinge Day

Zeus Olympios has won four out of his five career starts

FOLLOWING three days on the Knavesmire, we’re treated to Group One action from Newbury with the Lockinge Stakes (2.35pm) taking centre stage on Saturday.

Earl of Sefton winner Damysus currently heads the ante-post markets, and while there’s no doubting that was an impressive performance, he must step up again if he is to take this.

One that has been supported in recent days, who I’ll be jumping on board with, is the Karl Burke-trained ZEUS OLYMPIOS.

Boasting an unbeaten record aged three, he made his seasonal reappearance in the hot looking Bet365 Mile at Sandown where he was beaten by Opera Ballo and Field Of Gold.

However, the betting indicated that he likely wasn’t fully tuned up for that assignment and he should strip fitter for this.

Over Newbury’s easier mile, the greater emphasis on speed will be to his liking and 3/1 is worth snapping up.

Later, the London Gold Cup (3.45pm) looks typically competitive.

I’m aiming two darts at the contest, the first of which is SAHARA KING.

He caught my eye when running on at the track two starts ago behind the high-class Maltese Cross.

I feel he can be forgiven his next start, where he didn’t look at home on the undulations of Newmarket, and there must be a race in him off 95, so 8/1 is a nice each-way price.

The other pick is Ballydoyle’s PORT OF SPAIN.

While an opening mark of 103 appears steep at first, he hinted at ability in Group races late last season.

It’s a price play as much as anything, as if he is declared with Ryan Moore up, the 8/1 will be long gone.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Zeus Olympios 2.35pm Newbury

Sahara King e/w 3.45pm Newbury

Port Of Spain e/w 3.45pm Newbury