Ascot quits Racecourse Association as Jockey Club sets ultimatum

Ascot will leave the RAC at the end of this year

Ascot chiefs have quit the Racecourse Association after the industry body failed to resolve “structural governance concerns” to its satisfaction.

The Jockey Club, Ascot, Goodwood, Newbury and York racecourses wrote to the RCA to demand changes earlier this year.

The Jockey Club has given the RCA more time to deliver reforms but Ascot has served notice of its intention to end its membership at the end of the year.

“The decision to move away from the RCA was not taken lightly and was guided by our view that this is in the interests of the long-term health of the sport,” said chief executive Felicity Barnard.

“In the period since March 3, we have engaged constructively with the RCA and remained clear and consistent with our request for governance reform; reform that we believe is necessary to reflect the evolving needs of our sport and its stakeholders.

“Regrettably, sufficient progress has not been made. We remain committed to working collaboratively within the industry to enable Ascot to continue to contribute to the shared success of the sport.”

Jockey Club gives RCA extra time

The Jockey Club said it would give the RCA until the end of July to implement further reforms or it too would resign at the end of 2026.

“We have been encouraged by the discussions so far to find a solution to the governance issue,” said a spokesperson.

“It is our hope that a potential solution can be found by giving the process extra time, but this should not be interpreted as a vote for the status quo or a lessening of our desire for an RCA that can truly serve and represent courses across the pyramid of racing.

“Our sport needs us all working in the same direction playing an enabling role in the sport and in offering support for strong central leadership for British racing by the BHA.”