Romantic Warrior can make history in FWD QEII Cup

Romantic Warrior is aiming for his fourth G1 FWD QEII Cup

ALL EYES of the racing world will be focused on Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, as two of the highest-rated horses in the world Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior step out on to the turf for FWD Champions Day.

It is guaranteed that the fan clubs of both legendary gallopers will be out in force to cheer on their heroes and memorabilia associated with both champions will be sold out during the action.

First-up is the world’s highest rated sprinter Ka Ying Rising who seeks a staggering 20th consecutive victory in the six-furlong £2.25m G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.35am).

The eight-time Group One winner produced a career-best in jockey Zac Purton’s own words when breaking the track-record for the third time in the Group Two Sprint Cup earlier this month. It is inconceivable that he will be beaten.

Helios Express, Japanese speedster Satono Reve and Fast Network will fight out the forecast spot. Preference goes to the latter with James McDonald back in the saddle who could surprise a few and pick up the runner-up prize.

The main event on the programme, the ten-furlong G1 £2.8m QEII Cup (9.55am), sets up like a world heavyweight boxing match between the likes of Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier from yesteryear.

In the blue corner, the 13-time Group One winner, Romantic Warrior, a horse who has won 14 of his 16 races over this distance, holds the title of the world’s highest-earning galloper, and is now aiming for a fourth consecutive QEII Cup victory.



In the red corner, the Japanese challenger Masquerade Ball, the reigning Japanese Derby winner and the highest-rated visitor to Hong Kong in the past 20 years, with an official rating of 128. This season, he narrowly missed out to the world’s top turf galloper, Calandagan, in the G1 Japan Cup last November.

Who is going to win is anyone’s guess, with maybe the heart ruling the head that ROMANTIC WARRIOR will get the verdict with home turf in his favour.

The fly in the ointment is top-class French challenger Sosie, who won the twelve-furlong G1 Hong Kong Vase last December.

The drop back in distance will be a worry to some but with Numbers in the line-up who looks guaranteed to set a searching gallop from the off, he could get the race run to suit.

POINTERS

Forecast: Ka Ying Rising and Fast Network 7.35am Sha Tin

Romantic Warrior 9.55am Sha Tin