Sam Gor to make bold bid for Classic Series slot

Lucky Sam Gor has won his last two starts at Sha Tin

TRAINER Cody Mo has been in good form of late, saddling winners at the last two meetings in Hong Kong and looks to have a strong chance of adding another at Sha Tin on Saturday with NYX GLUCK.

This improving four-year-old, who lines up in the Tvb Scoop Handicap (8.50am) over seven furlongs, still looks fairly treated on his most recent performance, when a close third behind Rising Phoenix over the course and distance two weeks ago.

He hasn’t had too much luck since getting off the mark in Hong Kong in December and granted a good trip from a reasonable draw in stall eight, now could be his time to strike again.

It’s interesting that Mo has turned to the services of Hugh Bowman – they have a 50% win and place strike rate when teaming up this season – and the so called ‘Head Waiter’ may be able to produce Nyx Gluck to telling effect late on.

Solid Car looks the principal threat with Zac Purton aboard, but he does find it hard to win, while Genius Baby and Always Fluke are others to consider.

Highly progressive and hat-trick seeking LUCKY SAM GOR will probably need to win the day’s finale, the Tvb Miss Hong Kong Pageant Handicap (10.00am) over a mile, to have a chance of lining up in the remaining two races of the 4-Y-O Classic Series.

A penalty for a win here would take his rating into the 80s and probably cement his place in line-up for the Hong Kong Derby.

Read more Paradise worthy of Attention in Hong Kong Classic Mile

Mark Newnham’s son of Press Statement has risen from a rating of 45 to 76 this season, winning four of his seven starts.

His last two outings have seen him narrowly victorious, doing it the hard way from draws in stall 10 on both occasions, but now he finally gets a much kinder berth in stall three.

Keep an eye on Without Compare who has gone into the notebook after both his races to date, but on paper this looks winnable for Lucky Sam Gor, who can realise his owners’ Classic Series dreams.

POINTERS

Nyx Gluck 8.50am Sha Tin

Lucky Sam Gor 10.00am Sha Tin