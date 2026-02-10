No Leap of Faith required to back Atzeni at the Valley

Andrea Atzeni landed a treble of winners at Sha Tin on Sunday

RACING in Hong Kong returns to Happy Valley on Wednesday with a nine-race programme, featuring the Class Three Consensus Cup (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

Favourite backers have found it tough going since the beginning of the month, with just half-a-dozen market-leaders obliging from 31 races and plenty of short-priced favourites beaten along the way.

That won’t stop the many thousands of Zac Purton supporters from betting blind on his last-start winner Max Que. He looks guaranteed to go off at short odds to win the main event on the card.

The Mark Newnham-trained gelding won with plenty in hand with the Champion Jockey aboard over the course and distance a month ago. He’s very likely to go off at odds-on again to defy an eight-pound penalty.

He does, however, carry 12 pounds more in the saddle from his last win, and will probably need to progress further against some experienced course specialists.

The likes of Flying Fortress, seven-time course and distance winner Telecom Fighters, A Americ Te Specso, Outgate, and Fantastic Fun all have winning form over the track and trip and are likely to go well on their best form.

One galloper who catches the eye from near the bottom of the handicap is the David Hayes-trained WITHALLMYFAITH. With his renowned early speed from the gates, he looks likely to get the run of the race behind the pacesetters.

The five-year-old has run his best races over the Sha Tin mile, first when finishing strongly behind smart Dazzling Fit before filling a similar position behind Flying Luck in a competitive handicap last month.

Having performed okay when beaten three lengths by Excellence Value over nine furlongs at the Valley in October, acting on the track will hold no fears and track-watchers report he is looking bigger and stronger since the start of the season.

With excellent jockey Keith Yeung renewing his association in the saddle, he can provide excellent each-way value.

Talking of jockeys, there has been no stopping the likes of Andrea Atzeni and Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle in the past month.

Both pilots have been riding at the top of their game and have impressed both spectators and horse connections with their recent power-packed strong finishes.

Both are worth keeping an eye on at the Valley, and particularly Atzeni, who is a notable booking aboard GIANT LEAP in division two of the Sheung Hei Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Capitalist drops down in class again after a fruitless campaign so far this season. However, he is reunited with Atzeni for the first time since they won over the course and distance last April when off a four-pound higher mark.

Having won three-times over the course and distance against similar company, he looks like he has been aimed at this race, and his wide draw can be offset by his blistering early speed from the gates.

POINTERS

Withallmyfaith e/w 1.15pm Happy Valley

Giant Leap 1.45pm Happy Valley